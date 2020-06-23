Nebraska landed its first running back of the 2021 class Tuesday morning as Gabe Ervin became the team’s 10th pledge.

Ervin, who is from Buford, Georgia, announced his decision on a live stream with Rivals. Sitting at a table with his finalists that also included Duke, Georgia, Michigan State and Arizona State, Ervin and his family unzipped their jackets to reveal red Nebraska T-shirts.

“I felt like Nebraska really and truly wanted me and cared about me,” Ervin said on the stream.

A consensus three-star prospect, the 6-foot, 200-pound back ran for roughly 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns in 13 games last year on a loaded team that won a state championship.

Nebraska offered Ervin a scholarship last December. He joins NU receiver commit Shawn Hardy as prospects from Georgia in this cycle.

“I would really like to thank (running backs) coach (Ryan) Held and (tight ends) coach (Sean) Beckton for really believing in my style of play, and also giving lots of love to my family,” Ervin wrote in part on social media. “I feel like this school will make me the best version of myself on and off the field and also make me become a better person.”

Ervin said on the live stream that academics and facilities were key reasons he is joining the Huskers.

