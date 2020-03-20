Nebraska received a commitment Friday from Christopher Paul, a three-star linebacker from Georgia.
Paul is the No. 25 inside linebacker and the No. 629 overall prospect nationally, according to the 247Sports composite. He chose the Huskers over offers from Cincinnati and Michigan State, among others.
He is the fourth member of the Huskers' 2021 recruiting class, joining offensive linemen Henry Lutovsky and Teddy Prochazka, and outside linebacker Randolph Kpai.
