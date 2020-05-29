Whatever you need, Shawn Hardy is your guy.
Like last year in the state playoffs, when Camden County coach Bob Sphire realized his punter was going to get blocked if they ran their usual punt formation. So Sphire called out to motion Hardy next to the punter, and signaled for him to send one off instead.
Hardy set up to punt, saw there was an opening and thought about running, but fired a punt downfield inside the 20-yard line instead.
Hardy, who committed to Nebraska on Friday, is the leading scorer on the soccer team. A speedy kickoff returner. Great in a jet sweep. A 4.0 student who wants to be an engineer.
In 31 years of coaching, Sphire thinks Hardy is the best he’s had at finding the ball in traffic. And at 6-foot-3, he's more agile than most his size.
“He can do just about anything except throw a spiral with a Nerf football,” Sphire said. “He’s going to be a big-time receiver in college.”
Hardy said there wasn’t much else to learn about Nebraska, or any other school for that matter, so he committed on Friday. Hardy visited Lincoln last season. He likes the fan base and the coaches. He has family in Omaha, which will be nice.
“I was planning on committing later after more visits and everything,” he said. “But things change.”
Hardy is a three-star prospect out of Kingsland, Georgia, and the No. 106-rated wide receiver in the 247Sports composite rankings. Hardy held offers from Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU and Ohio State, among others. Hardy becomes the eighth member of Nebraska’s 2021 class, and the first receiver for 2021 quarterback commit Heinrich Haarberg.
Hardy said he talked with the entire Husker football staff at one point or another, but he was heavily recruited by tight ends coach Shawn Beckton. Sphire called Beckton as good of a guy as he’s met in the coaching business. The two go way back, he said. That relationship helped stabilize Nebraska’s position in the last two months.
Hardy caught 44 passes for 782 yards and 10 touchdowns last year, and he had 36 catches for 795 yards and five touchdowns in 2018. He's averaged 19.7 yards per catch in two varsity seasons. He's a captain this offseason, too.
“Shawn is a very reserved, mild-mannered, easy-going kind of young man. He’s not a bounce off the wall, rah rah, in your face kind of guy,” Sphire said. “He goes about his business, goes about his world and takes care of things.”
Nebraska currently has nine receivers on scholarship, but a majority of those are underclassmen. Hardy will join a young receiver group with Wan’Dale Robinson, Jamie Nance, Alante Brown and Zavier Betts, among others.
It should be quite the road for Hardy to find the field. But whatever Nebraska needs, he can do. Coaches told him they like his speed and his size, which should bode well in the Big Ten.
When Hardy visited Lincoln last fall, he said he pictured himself scoring touchdowns. So he plans on doing just that.
“He has the ability to just go get the football. It doesn’t always have to be placed perfectly for him,” Sphire said. “Nebraska’s really getting a total package kid.”
