LINCOLN — Nebraska is looking for an immediate, veteran rebuild of its defensive line after losing three starters off the 2019 team.
That’s more evident after the commitment or Garden City (Kan.) Community College defensive lineman Jordon Riley, a 6-foot-6, 300-pounder who visited the Huskers in early December and announced his verbal pledge to NU on Tuesday.
Riley had 26 tackles last season for the Broncbusters. He was also accepted into the honors program at GCCC. He becomes the fifth junior college prospect to commit to NU’s 2020 recruiting class and another seasoned piece for defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Completing his third year of college, Riley will likely have two years to play two seasons.
“Jordon is good against the run — he covers up gaps and occupies blockers — but you don’t have to take him off the field on third down because he can rush the passer,” Garden City defensive line coach Aaron Cheatwood said.
Riley was not immediately available for comment.
From Durham, North Carolina, Riley started his career at North Carolina as a three-star recruit in 2017. As a true freshman, he had four tackles in two games. He announced a transfer in spring 2018 and redshirted that season. He then played his sophomore year at Garden City, where he was second-team All-Kansas Junior College/Community College. He had no known scholarship offers outside of Nebraska.
Riley has not responded to interview requests from The World-Herald, but he told recruiting sites he could play both nose tackle and defensive end in NU’s 3-4 scheme. The Huskers are replacing all three starters headed into the 2020 season — ends Carlos and Khalil Davis, plus nose tackle Darrion Daniels. In the program, NU has returning experience in nose Damion Daniels and ends Ben Stille and Deontre Thomas, plus younger backups like Keem Green, Casey Rogers and Ty Robinson. Green, from Highland (Kan.) Community College, redshirted this season, and like Riley, will be a junior next season.
Nebraska already has a commitment from New Mexico Military Institute outside linebacker Junior Aho and is actively pursuing more juco targets for defensive line and linebacker, including Lackawanna (Pa.) College Pheldarius Payne, who visited along with Riley.
Nebraska received a commitment Tuesday from Garden City (Kan.) Community College defensive end Jordon Riley. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-6, 300-pounder.
