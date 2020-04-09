Nebraska’s renovation among its kicking specialists continued Thursday as it added another versatile walk-on to the mix.

Ryan Novosel, from New Trier High School in Winnetka, Illinois, announced on social media he'll join the Huskers next season. Kohl’s Kicking ranks him No. 100 among kickers in the 2020 class.

Novosel made all five of his field-goal attempts and 16 of 16 extra points as a senior. He also handled punts and kickoffs.

Nebraska, which used six kickers for field goals last year, has remade the position in the offseason. Tyler Crawford, a walk-on from Oklahoma, will also join NU this summer. Iowa Western All-American Chase Contreraz came aboard in January. Also in the room is redshirt freshman Gabe Heins.

If Novosel figures into the punter battle, he’ll be competing with sophomore William Przystup, redshirt freshman Grant Detlefsen and incoming freshman Sami Khawja. All specialist positions from last season lost their incumbents and are wide open.

Before the coronavirus pandemic shut down spring practices last month, NU coach Scott Frost said the Huskers would take a close look at specialists who were already on the roster before considering additional moves.

“We are going to give the guys who are on campus a real good look and a great chance this spring and see if we need to make any changes from there,” Frost said then.

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-525-6970, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email