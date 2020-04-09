Nebraska’s renovation among its kicking specialists continued Thursday as it added another versatile walk-on to the mix.
Ryan Novosel, from New Trier High School in Winnetka, Illinois, announced on social media he'll join the Huskers next season. Kohl’s Kicking ranks him No. 100 among kickers in the 2020 class.
Novosel made all five of his field-goal attempts and 16 of 16 extra points as a senior. He also handled punts and kickoffs.
Nebraska, which used six kickers for field goals last year, has remade the position in the offseason. Tyler Crawford, a walk-on from Oklahoma, will also join NU this summer. Iowa Western All-American Chase Contreraz came aboard in January. Also in the room is redshirt freshman Gabe Heins.
If Novosel figures into the punter battle, he’ll be competing with sophomore William Przystup, redshirt freshman Grant Detlefsen and incoming freshman Sami Khawja. All specialist positions from last season lost their incumbents and are wide open.
Before the coronavirus pandemic shut down spring practices last month, NU coach Scott Frost said the Huskers would take a close look at specialists who were already on the roster before considering additional moves.
“We are going to give the guys who are on campus a real good look and a great chance this spring and see if we need to make any changes from there,” Frost said then.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.