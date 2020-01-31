One of Nebraska’s few remaining targets for the 2020 class ahead of Wednesday’s traditional signing date has chosen to go elsewhere.

Three-star receiver Kris Abram-Draine announced his commitment to Missouri on Friday afternoon. The Spanish Fort, Alabama, standout was Nebraska’s only 2020 official visitor since the early signing date in mid-December.

The news leaves just two uncommitted 2020 prospects who have taken official visits to Lincoln.

One is Tanoa Togiai, a three-star defensive lineman from Rigby, Idaho. According to recruiting reports, he’s hosted four schools — Kansas State, Utah, Washington and Nebraska — for in-home visits in January. He said all will get another say this week before he reveals his decision Wednesday at his school.

Nebraska is likely a long-shot pick considering he has said proximity to family is an important factor.

The other uncommitted 2020 prospect is Nusi Malani of San Bruno (Calif.) Junipero Serra. He has taken recent official visits to Virginia and Washington State and doesn’t appear to be seriously considering NU.

Nebraska signed 23 players during the early period and has issued no known additional 2020 offers since then, instead focusing mostly on the 2021 cycle and beyond. Lincoln Southeast defensive back Isaac Gifford, who has already enrolled as a walk-on, will receive a scholarship in the fall.​

