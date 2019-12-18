This page is your one-stop shop for all things signing day as we give you the latest news and information surrounding Husker recruiting.

Below we'll provide the schedule of announcements, a look at the recruits who have officially signed, the latest recruiting team rankings, and a stream of live updates. Get more Husker recruiting coverage at Omaha.com/signingday

Announcement schedule

These are the seven recruits expected to announce their decisions Wednesday with the Huskers among the top contenders (all times central):

OLB Kaden Johnson, 7:45 a.m.

DB Jaiden Francois, 8 a.m. 

WR Marcus Fleming, 10 a.m.

DB Myles Slusher, 2 p.m.

WR Alante Brown, 8 p.m.

DL Pheldarius Payne, TBD

DL Julius Coates, TBD

Signed

These are the Husker recruits who have officially signed their national letters of intent and have been announced by Nebraska. Click here to learn more about each of the signees:

Henry Gray (Miami, Florida), signed 6:19 a.m.

CB Tamon Lynum (Orlando, Florida), signed 6:25 a.m.

ILB Keyshawn Greene (Crawfordville, Florida), signed 6:36 a.m.

DE Jordon Riley (Garden City Community College), signed 6:40 a.m.

DE Marquis Black (McDonough, Georgia), signed 6:44 a.m.

QB Logan Smothers (Muscle Shoals, Alabama), signed 7:14 a.m.

OT Turner Corcoran (Lawrence, Kansas), signed 7:19 a.m.

WR Omar Manning (Kilgore College), signed 7:21 a.m.

DL Nash Hutmacher (Chamberlain, South Dakota), signed 7:27 a.m.

RB Marvin Scott (Port Orange, Florida), signed 7:35 a.m.

OLB Blaise Gunnerson (Carroll, Iowa), signed 7:40 a.m.

RB Sevion Morrison (Tulsa, Oklahoma), signed 7:45 a.m.

Committed, not yet signed

These are the Husker recruits who have verbally committed to Nebraska but haven't yet signed:

OL Alex Conn (Derby, Kansas)

LB Eteva Mauga-Clements (Diablo Valley College)

DL Jimari Butler (Mobile, Alabama)

OLB Junior Aho (New Mexico Military Institute)

DL Niko Cooper (Hutchinson Community College)

DB Ronald Delancy (Miami, Florida)

WR Will Nixon (Waco, Texas)

WR Zavier Betts (Bellevue, Nebraska)

Rankings

Where Nebraska is ranked nationally as of Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 6 a.m.

247Sports composite: No. 19 (No. 4 Big Ten)

Rivals: No. 17 (No. 4)

ESPN: No. 22 (No. 4)

Live updates

Nebraska football's 2020 recruiting class

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription