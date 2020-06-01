Arguably the most important recruit in Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class, Omar Manning, has graduated from Kilgore (Texas) College, according to one of his coaches.
Kilgore associate head coach Keith Browning announced on Twitter Monday night that Manning had completed his coursework, thus making him eligible to play at NU. Manning, who has given just one interview in the last six months, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
He posted this to Twitter on Monday:
"Man I’m the first one in my family with a college degree! Definitely blessed. With God anything is possible! Went through a lot behind closed doors to get here. I was doubted by many, closed that chapter. Thankful for those who helped."
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Manning is considered a key cog for the Huskers' 2020 offense, providing the size and length Nebraska's receivers lacked in 2019, when the Huskers threw just three touchdowns in the red zone.
"Omar I’m excited about," NU coach Scott Frost said at the start of the December signing period. "All year we kind of wished we were a little more productive at our outside receiver spot. That’s one place where we thought we wanted a kind of guy that could come in and potentially help us right away. There wasn’t a better guy in the country, in my opinion, for what we were looking for than him. He looks different than anybody I’ve ever coached and has tape to match. I’m really excited to get him."
Manning joins incoming Bellevue West freshman Zavier Betts (6-2, 200) as a bigger-bodied receiver in NU's program. South Dakota transfer Levi Falck (6-2, 205) also brings size to the Huskers.
Nebraska began transitioning players back into organized workouts on Monday. Once Manning is cleared to join the team, he — like the rest of his new teammates — will receive a coronavirus test and spend a minimum of 48 hours in quarantine before he's cleared to work out with the rest of the team.
Sept. 5: Purdue
Sept. 12: Central Michigan
Sept. 19: South Dakota State
Sept. 26: Cincinnati
Oct. 3: at Northwestern
Oct. 10: Illinois
Oct. 24: at Rutgers
Oct. 31: at Ohio State
Nov. 7: Penn State
Nov. 14: at Iowa
Nov. 21: at Wisconsin
Nov. 27: Minnesota
