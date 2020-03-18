Beau Freyler has been working out alone this week.

This was never the plan for the Class of 2021 safety/linebacker from Colorado Springs Pine Creek. He was gearing up for track season. His hope was to decide on a place to play college football before his senior season began. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder had recent visits set up to Colorado State and Kansas State as well as Nebraska this weekend.

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic scuttled everything. No spring sports. No weightlifting at school. His local performance center closed down.

“I’ve just been going on runs on empty tracks,” Freyler said. “And I have a little bit of a home gym I’ve been using.”

Freyler calls most of his routine in the past week boring — online schoolwork, working out, eating. Then Nebraska broke the monotony Sunday when inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud offered him a scholarship over the phone. NU staffers had hinted to him he would probably get one in person this weekend before plans changed.

Though sports at all levels began disappearing a week ago, Nebraska has continued recruiting operations even without in-person visits. Since last Friday it has made at least six offers to prospects. Other longtime targets have confirmed Husker coaches are staying in regular contact.

But life on the other end of the phone line is far more uncertain. Branson Yager, a 2021 three-star offensive lineman from Grantsville, Utah, received an offer from NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti on Monday after a couple weeks of contact with the Huskers. He was supposed to visit in person with Tuioti and offensive line coach Greg Austin about his outlook on both sides of the ball.

Yager added an offer from Virginia on Tuesday. He said coaches from various schools have been reaching out even more frequently now given the NCAA’s mandated recruiting dead period until April 15 for face-to-face visits. Coaches also know he and everyone else in the 2021 class has more free time to talk.

In addition to Nebraska, the lineman had been set to tour BYU and travel to Iowa State, which offered earlier in the month. It’s all on hold indefinitely. There is a fine line to walk, he said, because the goal is to find a school he’s comfortable with. At the same time, he doesn’t want to miss a chance with certain programs because he waited too long to commit. Everything could feel much more rushed this summer.

“It definitely puts a damper on things because I can’t visit and learn more about a school,” Yager said. “I’m going to have to a do a lot of that research on my own and not experience it for a while.”

Yager and Freyler said a sort of loneliness has accompanied the extra downtime. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound Yager is the only football player being recruited at his school in a small Utah town. Freyler — a three-star recruit who attends the same high school as current Husker linebacker JoJo Domann — said the process isn’t as fun when he can’t share it with teammates.

The limbo of the next few weeks and months leaves many prospects to talk with college coaches, while improving physically. Yager said if he can drop about 20 pounds and get a better sense of his top contending schools, it will be time well spent. He added that scholarship offers might become even more prevalent in these quiet times as schools look to keep players like him engaged.

“I’m super pumped and it was super exciting to get one from Nebraska,” Yager said. “But I was kind of expecting something to happen just to keep my interest with everything getting pushed back so far.”

Nebraska in the past week also offered a pair of 2021 running backs in De’Anthony Lewis of Converse (Texas) Judson and Myles Montgomery of Neptune Beach (Florida) Fletcher as well as 2021 defensive lineman Daine Hanson of La Grange Park (Illinois) Nazareth Academy and 2022 athlete Brenen Thompson of Spearman (Texas). Hanson’s teammate, D-lineman Ryan Keeler, is also a known priority for NU.

Meanwhile, four-star tight end Thomas Fidone of Council Bluffs Lewis Central on Monday included the Huskers among his top six schools. Three-star defensive back Gabe Nealy of Miami (Florida) Gulliver Prep included them in his top 10 the same day.

Some prospects said they were surprised to land offers this week. But any expectations about how things are “supposed” to look are tempered for now as they figure out a new normal in an already unpredictable process.

“It’s pretty much all over the phone at this point,” Freyler said. “We don’t really know how things are going to work or when schools will open back up. I guess it’s all kind of to be determined.”

