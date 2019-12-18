Ryan Held acknowledged some nerves early Wednesday morning. But as the letters of intent came rolling in, the Nebraska running backs coach could let out a big breath.
His position group finally has some depth.
Held, speaking during the athletic department's live-streaming show, said the influx of talent will add life to the offense overall. That's especially true at running back, where injuries and attrition wore down the unit as the 2019 season went along.
"I definitely feel a lot better about the room," Held said. "We were able to get it built back up. We were a little thin at the end of the year. But it's one of those situations where we can't be thin like that anymore. And I think we've fixed that."
One addition was record-setting back Sevion Morrison of Tulsa (Okla.) Edison, who Held said would need to be ready to go right away when he arrives. The other, Marvin Scott of Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek, also has the combination of balance, power and speed that Husker coaches seek in their rushers.
"He's a guy that, physically, there's no question he'll be ready to play early," Held said. "Where our running back room is, he's gotta be ready."
» Held, who has extensive experience in the junior college ranks, said the Huskers added as many juco players as they did to fill spots of need. They snagged four commitments from defensive front-seven players along with highly coveted receiver Omar Manning. Another addition is expected later Wednesday from defensive lineman Pheldarius Payne.
"We needed some guys that were tough, physical guys," Held said.
» Manning signed Wednesday but still has hurdles to clear in the classroom before joining Nebraska. Held called his on-field abilities "special," adding he "has got a chance" to be a future professional.
"He's got to take care of business academically, which he will," Held said. "But we're excited about him. He's a dog. He's a guy that will help us on the edge, which we needed at receiver."
» Asked how Nebraska was able to pull off a top-20 class coming off three straight losing seasons, Held credited relationships with prospects and recruits realizing what the Huskers have to offer. That includes playing time, academics, and how close NU was to winning three or four more games in the fall.
"These kids see an opportunity to come in and have a chance to play and help us get back to the top," Held said. "Kids really saw where their opportunities were."
