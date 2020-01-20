Nebraska has released its schedule of camps and clinics for the spring and summer.
Get the full schedule and more information on each event below or at huskercamps.com
Coaches Clinic: April 3-4 — Coaches at the high school, Division III or NAIA level are invited to learn from Husker coaches, including classroom work, on-field demonstrations and an opportunity to watch practice.
Team Camp: May 31-June 2 — Players and coaches from 11-man and 8-man teams are welcome to spend time at the Husker facility for instruction, practices, scrimmages and more.
Friday Night Lights: June 5 and June 19 — Typically Nebraska's biggest recruiting event of the summer, high school players are invited to work out and learn in Memorial Stadium with Husker coaches.
QB Camp: June 6 — New this year, the Huskers are hosting a camp for just quarterbacks.
Individual Camps: June 6 and June 10 — Open to high school athletes entering ninth through 12th grade, or junior college prospects beginning in the fall of 2020.
Inside Husker Football 202: June 9 — This series started last year with Inside Husker Football 101. Now this event, open to all Husker fans, will build on what was learned previously (though you did not have to attend a 101 session to participate in this event) take a deeper look into football strategy and what it takes to build a successful college program.
Specialist Camp: June 10 — Campers will learn the fundamentals and technique of kicking, punting and long snapping.
Rising Seventh and Eighth Grade Camp: June 12 — Designed for middle schoolers to learn the fundamentals of football.
7-on-7 Camp: June 14 — A 7-on-7 tournament with a maximum of 32 teams.
Youth Camps: June 13 and June 25 — Designed to teach fundamentals and techniques for kids entering third through eighth grade.
Women's Clinic: June 16 — An all-female clinic providing an opportunity to learn the fundamentals, technique and strategy of football.
Inside Husker Football 303: June 18 — Builds on what was learned in Inside Husker Football 202 to take an even more in-depth look at strategy and program building.
Pipeline Camp: June 20 — Camp focused specifically on offensive and defensive linemen.
