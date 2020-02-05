The Huskers announced the addition of three more walk-ons, bringing the total class number to 22.
The three players who made things official Wednesday were running back Isaiah Harris (Millard South), running back Beau Psencik (Houston, Texas) and kicker Tyler Crawford (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma).
Harris is one of 18 in-state walk-ons for the 2020 class, including Nouredin Nouili, who is German but graduated from Norris High School and is transferring from Colorado State.
Harris announced his commitment to NU in November. The first-team All-Nebraska pick had career numbers of 3,468 yards rushing and 52 total touchdowns. He picked the Huskers over a Division I scholarship from North Dakota.
“I chose Nebraska because I really feel like me having to finally really work for my spot on a team will make me that much better,” Harris said in November.
Crawford, who committed to NU on Sunday, is the second walk-on kicker in the class with Iowa Western's Chase Contreraz. In 11 games and 65 kickoffs last fall, Crawford netted 44 touchbacks. He also had 28 punts for an average of 38.1 yards and hit on 42 of 43 extra points. He was 4 of 7 on field goals with a long of 39 yards.
Psencik ran for 956 yards and had 571 yards receiving during his senior season at Lutheran South Academy. He had 26 total touchdowns — 15 rushing, nine receiving and two kickoff returns.
Whatever the traditional signing date used to be for college football, it is no longer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.