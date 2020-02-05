This wasn’t the February signing day Scott Frost was used to. But it hasn't been a bad one either.
The Nebraska coach didn’t hold a press conference Wednesday but spoke for five minutes with a pair of Rivals national analysts as part of a live recruiting morning show.
“Honestly, this early signing day has changed a lot,” Frost said. “It’s pretty relaxing right now in February. We may sign someone today, we might not. The majority of our work was done in the early signing period.”
That “someone” is 2020 defensive end Tanoa Togiai of Rigby, Idaho, who will reveal his college choice at 4:30 p.m. central time, from finalists including Utah, Washington, Kansas State and Boise State. Still, Frost said, the NU staff was able to spend January working on future classes to get a “jump start” on the future after signing 23 players for the 2020 class in December.
“It’s taken us up until right now to really catch up in recruiting,” said Frost, in his third offseason in Lincoln.
» Asked about Bellevue West four-star receiver Zavier Betts, Frost said the prospect still has academic work to finish but will be an impact piece moving forward.
“I think one of the big things we were missing last year were playmakers on the perimeter,” Frost said. “With our offense, that’s a necessity to make it go the way that we want it to. It’s great when, in our opinion, one of the best guys that I saw all year at that position was right down the road from us.”
» On quarterback signee Logan Smothers: “I think we’re going to get him in here and turn him into a fabulous player.”
» Frost said new offensive coordinator and receivers coach Matt Lubick will be an asset to quarterback Adrian Martinez and the entire NU attack. Lubick, who coached with Frost at Oregon, has already hit the ground running, Frost said.
“I think it’s going to help us be more organized, probably communicate better on game day, just having somebody that I’m that familiar with,” Frost said. “It’s great having him in town.”
While general fan reaction to Matt Lubick's hire has been tempered — after all, NU coach Scott Frost will presumably continue to call plays — those who know him well anticipate a thriving marriage in Lincoln. He's quirky, yet serious. Disciplined, yet dynamic.
