Inside linebacker Christopher Paul on Thursday decommitted from Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class. Paul, who is from Cordele, Georgia, announced his decision on Twitter.
The decommitment followed a recent scholarship offer from Tennessee. Paul originally committed to the Huskers in March.
"At first through the guidance of those around me and a supportive staff at The University of Nebraska, I came to a conclusion that Nebraska was the best fit for me," Paul wrote in his announcement. "However after months of deliberation I've come to the conclusion that I may have been hasty in my decision making."
With Paul's decommitment, Nebraska now has nine commits in its class, including four linebackers.
