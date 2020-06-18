Inside linebacker Christopher Paul on Thursday decommitted from Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class. Paul, who is from Cordele, Georgia, announced his decision on Twitter.

The decommitment followed a recent scholarship offer from Tennessee. Paul originally committed to the Huskers in March.

"At first through the guidance of those around me and a supportive staff at The University of Nebraska, I came to a conclusion that Nebraska was the best fit for me," Paul wrote in his announcement. "However after months of deliberation I've come to the conclusion that I may have been hasty in my decision making." 

With Paul's decommitment, Nebraska now has nine commits in its class, including four linebackers.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email