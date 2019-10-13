Eli Simonson

Fremont Bergan senior Eli Simonson, No. 66, has joined the growing list of in-state walk-ons to Nebraska. "I've always been set on Nebraska," he said.

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Fremont Bergan senior Eli Simonson joined the growing list of in-state Husker walk-ons, announcing his commitment via Twitter Sunday.

"I've always been set on Nebraska," the 6-foot-6, 260-pound offensive lineman said. "I've been going to their camps since my sophomore year. They are close to home and have the best fan base in the nation."

Simonson is the second offensive lineman from Fremont to accept a NU walk-on offer in less than a week. Keegan Menning, a 6-4, 308-pound interior lineman from Fremont High, committed last week.

He said the Huskers projects him as an offensive tackle when he arrives on campus in 2020, and Simonson is excited to be a part of what NU coach Scott Frost and his staff are building.

"I think Frost is building a dynasty," he said. "I wanted to be a part of it as soon as possible, and I think I can once I get the right training."

Simonson is the eighth known walk-on commit in NU’s 2020 class. He joins in-state players Menning, Baylor Brannen (Millard West), Mason Nieman (Waverly) Nate Boerkircher (Aurora), Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast) and Ashton Hausmann (Norris). Long snapper Camden Witucki (Grand Blanc, Michigan) is the other walk-on commit.

Photos: Nebraska football's 2020 recruiting class

See more pictures of the members of Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class.

1 of 41

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

3
1
0
0
0

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription