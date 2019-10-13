...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 9:00 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 27.0 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 27.0 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
Fremont Bergan senior Eli Simonson, No. 66, has joined the growing list of in-state walk-ons to Nebraska. "I've always been set on Nebraska," he said.
"I've always been set on Nebraska," the 6-foot-6, 260-pound offensive lineman said. "I've been going to their camps since my sophomore year. They are close to home and have the best fan base in the nation."
Simonson is the second offensive lineman from Fremont to accept a NU walk-on offer in less than a week. Keegan Menning, a 6-4, 308-pound interior lineman from Fremont High, committed last week.
He said the Huskers projects him as an offensive tackle when he arrives on campus in 2020, and Simonson is excited to be a part of what NU coach Scott Frost and his staff are building.
"I think Frost is building a dynasty," he said. "I wanted to be a part of it as soon as possible, and I think I can once I get the right training."
Simonson is the eighth known walk-on commit in NU’s 2020 class. He joins in-state players Menning, Baylor Brannen (Millard West), Mason Nieman (Waverly) Nate Boerkircher (Aurora), Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast) and Ashton Hausmann (Norris). Long snapper Camden Witucki (Grand Blanc, Michigan) is the other walk-on commit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.