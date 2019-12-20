Bellevue West senior Zavier Betts said Friday that signing with Nebraska is "unbelievable." 

"Being able to complete this and get to go to Nebraska in a couple of months, it's unbelievable ... it's unforgettable, honestly," Betts said after his signing ceremony Friday morning at Bellevue West.

Betts, one of the highest-rated players in NU’s 2020 class, signed his letter of intent with Nebraska at 3:07 p.m. Thursday after a call from Nebraska coach Scott Frost gave him the go-ahead to sign in the early signing period.

Betts is ranked No. 52 overall according to Rivals, and No. 107 by the 247Sports composite.

Initially, Betts was planning to sign in February or May because of some academic work he needed to finish.

"I understood why we were pushing it back, and I was actually for pushing it back," Betts said. "I wanted to make sure that I had my grades and everything straight before I sign so there was no chance I wasn't going to make it."

The 6-foot-2 Betts had 64 catches for 1,185 yards and 17 touchdowns his senior season. He finished his career with two state titles, 3,330 receiving yards and a Class A record 46 touchdown catches.

With Betts, the Huskers have five receivers in this year’s recruiting class.

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

