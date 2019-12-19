Zavier Betts

Zavier Betts helped lead Bellevue West to the 2019 Class A state championship.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

Bellevue West receiver and Nebraska commit Zavier Betts officially signed with the Huskers on Thursday.

Nebraska announced his signing at 4:49 p.m. Earlier in the day, Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman said Betts — who has been working to get academically qualified — was given the go-ahead by Scott Frost to sign with NU.

He still has a little bit of work to do in the second semester, but Nebraska felt comfortable enough to let Betts sign.

"Coach Frost called the counselor today and did a grade check, and (Betts) is doing well," Huffman said. "He wants him to be a part of this early signing group, which they feel is a special collection of talent."

Bellevue West plans to hold a ceremony at the school at 7:30 a.m. Friday in honor of Betts' signing.

Betts is one of the highest-rated players in NU’s 2020 class. He’s the No. 52 player in the nation according to Rivals, and No. 107 according to the 247Sports composite.

Betts had 64 catches for 1,185 yards and 17 touchdowns during his senior season. He finished his standout career with two state titles, 3,330 receiving yards and 46 touchdowns.

Signee Spotlights: Learn more about each member of the Huskers' 2020 recruiting class

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription