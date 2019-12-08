Nebraska added to their 2020 walk-on class on Sunday night when Beatrice senior Bladen Bayless announced his commitment to NU.
Bayless chose Nebraska over scholarship offers from NAIA schools Midland and Concordia as well as Division III Concordia-Chicago. Division II schools Chadron State, Washburn and UNK had shown interest.
"I chose Nebraska because there really is no place like Nebraska," he said. "That feeling every Husker fan gets before kickoff I couldn't even imagine what the players feel, and I want to be a part of that."
Bayless a 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman becomes the 18th member of the Huskers’ 2020 walk-on class and the 15th from Nebraska. He will most likely start out his career on the interior of the offensive line but is willing to play wherever the coaching staff sees fit.
"Coach Frost talked to a group of us walk-ons, and I already wanted to go to battle for him." Bayless said.
He joins other in-state walk-ons: Nate Boerkircher (Aurora), Baylor Brannen (Millard West), Casey Doernemann (West Point GACC), Broc Douglass (Grand Island), Elliott Brown (Elkhorn South), Isaiah Harris (Millard South), Ashton Hausmann (Norris), Braden Klover (Southern), Trevin Luben (Wahoo), Keegan Menning (Fremont), Mason Nieman (Waverly), Eli Simonson (Fremont Bergan), Grant Tagge (Omaha Westside) and Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast). The out-of-state walk-on commits are Matthias Algarin (Pierz, Minnesota), Camden Witucki (Grand Blanc, Michgan) and Chase Contreraz (Missouri Valley, Iowa/Iowa Western).
I am excited to announce my commitment to THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA!!⚪️🔴 #GBR #HomeGrown #Committed pic.twitter.com/u7EbG8mTC7— Bladen Bayless (@bladenbayless) December 9, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.