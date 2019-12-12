Grant Tagge

"It was a good way to reaffirm everything you thought going into it and getting to meet everyone again," Omaha Westside linebacker Grant Tagge said. "Doing it this close to signing day just made it feel like I'm making the right decision and closes the book on everything."

Nebraska hosted its third annual "Homegrown" walk-on event Wednesday evening, which gave the Husker staff an opportunity to solidify some top in-state players' commitments.

The evening program consisted of meeting the support staff, quality control assistants, talking with academic advisers and financial information.

The event also provided another chance for the walk-on class to be in the same room and get to know each other better before signing day on Dec. 18. They also received some helpful advice.

"The senior walk-ons spoke and gave their wisdom on what to expect when we get to campus in June," Tagge said.

Of the 19 prospects in attendance, 17 had previously announced they walk on at Nebraska. The two that have not committed were Johnson-Brock wide receiver Ty Hahn and Ashland-Greenwood receiver Seth Novak.

The committed in-state walk-ons who attended were: Casey Doernermann (GACC), Nate Boerkircher (Aurora), Baylor Brannen (Millard West), Broc Douglass (Grand Island), Elliott Brown (Elkhorn South), Isaiah Harris (Millard South), Ashton Hausmann (Norris), Braden Klover (Southern), Trevin Luben (Wahoo), Keegan Menning (Fremont), Mason Nieman (Waverly), Eli Simonson (Fremont Bergan), Grant Tagge (Omaha Westside) and Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast). The out-of-state walk-on commits were Matthias Algarin (Pierz, Minnesota), Chase Contreraz (Missouri Valley, Iowa/Iowa Western), Camden Witucki (Grand Blanc, Michigan).

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

