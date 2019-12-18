LINCOLN — Is there a catchy name attached to Nebraska’s recruiting work in South Florida?
NU struck again in the Miami area when South Dade High School cornerback Jaiden Francois signed with the Huskers Wednesday morning. The 6-foot, 185-pounder picked Nebraska over the hometown Hurricanes, just like two other defensive backs from the area had done previously — Miami Central’s Henry Gray and Miami Northwestern’s Ronald Delancy.
But there was drama attached to Francois' decision. It wouldn’t be a Nebraska football signing day without it.
Though signing ceremonies rarely kick off on time, Francois pushed back the start of his, which was scheduled to start at 8 a.m. central. Just before the event was supposed to begin, he took a phone call, got up from the table in South Dade’s gym, and left with the phone pressed to his ear.
He spent roughly a half-hour in the hallway, returned to the table in the center of the gym and got back on his phone. After 10 minutes back at the table, Francois left again, and his name tag was removed from the table. Then he returned, again, and the name tag was placed back on the table. A Miami hat sat next to it.
When Francois finally had a chance to speak for himself, he left the Canes’ hat on the table and unbuttoned a black shirt to reveal a Huskers T-shirt. He pulled on a Nebraska sweatshirt, too. Seconds later, Nebraska officially announced he had signed with the Huskers.
The whole scene was captured on CaneSport’s Periscope channel and had more than 6,000 viewers at its peak, many of which were surely Husker fans. NU may fans recall the 2017 Periscope dramas of Jamire Calvin and Joseph Lewis. Neither of them ended up in Lincoln.
But Francois will. He had been committed to Miami two different times in his recruiting process, but took a visit to Nebraska in mid-November. His final visit, just before signing day, was to Miami, where his teammate, Keyshawn Washington, is headed.
A consensus four-star prospect, Francois visited the Huskers for the Nov. 16 game against Wisconsin. Like Gray, Francois was a Miami commit at one time. Like Gray, he decommitted.
Francois’ commitment further underlines NU’s ability to recruit high-level players in Florida thanks to its many connections, including assistants Travis Fisher and Sean Beckton, both of whom played and coached at Central Florida before coming to Nebraska. Fisher has strong connections in Miami, as well.
“We remember Coach Fish from his time at UCF,” Miami Central coach Roland Smith said of Fisher’s work at Central Florida.
Fisher cross-trains and tests his defensive backs on the duties of corners and safeties, so he wants players who can switch between the two roles.
“A corner has to know the job of everyone in the back end on the field,” Fisher said previously. “I practice them just the same way. If, this week, they’re putting their third receiver at a certain spot, and trying to create mismatches, I can put guys in different spots and you never can game plan.”
All four of NU’s defensive back recruits hail from Florida: Gray, Francois, Delancy and Orlando Evans corner Tamon Lynum.
