The Huskers won't be having full-team, padded football practices this summer, but they will get to go through regular strength and conditioning work — with lots of limitations and regulations because of the coronavirus pandemic.
LINCOLN — There weren’t a lot of workout options for Kobe Webster. Not with coronavirus shutting down most of Indianapolis.
So, at home with the pressures of trying to keep in shape for an approaching senior season at Nebraska, he did what any Indiana hooper would do. He drove to a friend’s farm.
“It’s this place we used to shoot all the time as kids,” Webster said. “It’s been there forever, since I can remember.”
From the driveway, the barn doesn’t look like much. Just another in a field under the Hoosier sun. But prop the door open and you’ll find a full-length, NBA-size court with two hoops. That’s where Webster, a graduate transfer point guard from Western Illinois, has frequented four or five times a week in recent months. He’s had to improvise weight lifting with 30- and 50-pound dumbbells and a worn-out workout band he used in high school.
Thousands of student-athletes like Webster have had to find ways to stay in shape at home, away from top-dollar training facilities university athletic departments can provide. Grand Island receiver Broc Douglass built a home gym in a third garage stall. Johnson-Brock receiver Ty Hahn has been running routes in an open field near his house.
It’s all a low-budget, high-importance operation.
“Not ideal,” Webster said, “but it gets the job done.”
All that ends this week as thousands of student-athletes return to campuses across the country. Starting Monday, as per an NCAA ruling last week, athletic departments can welcome back student-athletes for voluntary workouts. Nebraska will phase in athletes from four sports first — volleyball, soccer, basketball and football — the collective flying and driving in from all corners of the country.
When they arrive, they’ll be tested for COVID-19 and put in a solo quarantine for 48 hours.
Not exactly the welcome home Webster was picturing when he committed to Nebraska months ago.
“Probably watch a lot of Netflix and do a ton of push-ups in my room,” Webster said of his time alone.
But the move is a significant one for a sports world dipping its toe into normalcy. What the next few weeks hold is a slight mystery, but interviews with multiple players from multiple sports paint a picture of caution by Nebraska as it welcomes hundreds of athletes back, and gives insight into the small, monitored workouts that, though not ideal, are the first step toward sports in the fall.
“It’s exciting,” incoming junior basketball player Teddy Allen said. “Just to be able to finally get up there. Definitely exciting to just get out there and get the process moving.”
Nebraska has moved quicker than most to allow student-athletes back. Ohio State won’t allow students back for workouts until June 8. Oklahoma announced it won’t bring anyone back until July. Creighton announced Friday they have no immediate plans to bring athletes back to campus.
But Nebraska is opening its doors Monday. Athletic Director Bill Moos believes the school is uniquely positioned to bring in students because of the relatively low number of coronavirus cases in the state.
“Being here in Lincoln, we have that going for us where we’re not a real hot bed for COVID-19, we have wide open spaces,” Moos said. “In this particular situation, our governor and president and chancellor relaxing restrictions a bit, enabled us to come in on the first of June to start voluntary workouts.”
Nebraska has never had a stay-at-home order, like some states. As of Friday, Lancaster County has had 1,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with nine deaths. The state of Nebraska has more than 12,600 confirmed cases, with 160 deaths. Nationwide, the death toll is more than 100,000.
Backed by the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the athletic department has the testing capabilities. It has the resources for temperature checks, masks, cleaning products and monitoring systems. In a Friday press release, Nebraska said students would have daily symptom checks and will have instant temperature checks before entering any facility. Any student-athlete who tests positive will remain at home and self-isolate. Two negative tests will then be required for that student to return to action.
Because of the volume of resources and safety measures, the concern among those inside NU in past weeks has been to get student-athletes spread around the globe back under the NU umbrella.
“The safest place for our student-athletes is Lincoln, Nebraska, and the safest place in Lincoln is to be in our facilities," Moos said.
There are between 150 and 175 student-athletes already on campus, Moos said. Move-in dates for athletes this week appear to differentiate among teams. The volleyball team is already mostly in town, a spokesperson said, but the rest will be in by this week. Men’s basketball players are expected to be in Lincoln by June 6 at the latest. Football players have been given dates as early as June 2 and as late as June 22 for move in.
Webster is going to load up his car and drive the nine hours west with his parents from Indianapolis this week. He was supposed to move into an apartment with three other teammates. Instead, he’ll be living alone for the time being.
After everyone is tested and cleared, the workouts begin, which will be the next hurdle, since the disparity of conditioning could be vast. Though football coach Scott Frost said this spring he expected most of his players to return in shape, a study released this week by the NCAA showed about 80% of the more than 37,000 student-athletes surveyed were hindered in their ability to work out due to local regulations and lack of access to appropriate facilities.
Across the country, gyms were shut down. In some states, outdoor parks were even restricted.
So athletes have had to get creative.
“Since quarantine started and the gyms closed, me and my family built a home gym in our third garage stall. You have to be a little creative sometimes,” said Douglass, an incoming freshman on the football team. “As hard as you try, you can’t recreate the type of atmosphere a real weight room has when your teammates are pushing themselves and each other to the max.”
Athletes sometimes are lucky enough to have a gym opened or gain access to a football field. Locally, Allen said he’s been dropping by a local gym twice a day about four times a week. There, he meets up with some other players for drills.
“Pretty much staying on top of everything,” said Allen, adding he lifts weights four times a week. “I’m one of the people lucky enough to have a gym and stuff like that. I’m trying to utilize that and use it to my advantage and get ahead and stay ready.”
Hahn said he’s been driving to Lincoln to work with Chris Slatt, a speed trainer who is also working with former Huskers Nate Gerry, Jerald Foster and Luke Gifford this offseason.
There’s bound to be a fitness disparity when the hundreds of athletes arrive this week. The first task will be figuring out where everyone stands, then putting together individualized plans to get everyone back to the same spot.
Webster said coach Fred Hoiberg has been keeping a tally on who has been able to work out each week and who hasn’t.
When workouts do begin, they’ll be restricted to 10 or fewer people, be that on a field, court or weight room, Moos said, and that includes supervisors. That means football won’t be having padded practices or large-group meetings; basketball can’t field five-on-five scrimmages with its 13 players; and outside hitters can’t rotate spikes with liberos digging on the other side of the net.
“We have to be cautious about how we do these things,” Moos said. “We have a very strict protocol that involves testing, quarantines and all that, and it’ll take awhile.”
Incoming football freshmen interviewed were unclear what exactly the football team would be doing. Hahn said he assumes it’ll be small groups in the weight room while wearing masks. Trevin Luben, an incoming freshman from Wahoo, said he’d been told there will be temperature checks before and after lifts.
Moos said football players will be monitored closely in the weight room, even watched by staff to ensure they wash hands. Nutrition director Dave Ellis told an Omaha radio station this week student-athletes will have to wear a mask and gloves while picking up food.
“Constant wipe downs of the equipment, the social distancing of groups — and that includes the supervisors, too,” Moos said. “It’ll take awhile to put groups through the voluntary workouts.”
The volleyball team will spend the first week isolating, then begin workouts, a spokesman said. The team will be split in two, with small groups in the weight room and small groups in the Devaney Center.
“That’s pretty much what the normal early summer routine is anyway, so it won’t be all that different,” the spokesman said.
Men’s basketball coaches told the team workouts will be on the floor with two to four players at a time, plus some weight lifting in groups. Groups will be separated between guys who have been able to stay active in the gym in the last few weeks and guys who have not, Webster said. Most of the team, it appears, has been able to get shots up. Sophomore Yvan Ouedraogo, junior Derrick Walker and senior Thorir Thorbjarnarson have all posted videos on social media playing in empty gyms or outdoor courts.
But even though players are allowed to return, teams won’t be fully stocked, with many international students still stranded at home. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams have international players not expecting to be in Lincoln this week.
The men’s team has four international players, Ouedraogo (France), Dalano Banton (Canada), Shamiel Stevenson (Canada) and Thorbjarnarson (Iceland), who all moved home. Nebraska is hopeful Banton and Stevenson will be able to cross the border from Canada in June. It’s unclear when Ouedraogo and Thorbjarnarson could join.
Women’s basketball coach Amy Williams said New York native Kate Cain, who contracted COVID-19 earlier this spring and has recovered, will be in Lincoln “soon.” Two players from Australia — Ruby Porter and Isabelle Bourne — will be coming “a little later,” Williams said. The soccer team has five players from Canada and one from England, all of whom will need clearance to enter back into the United States. Same goes for new Husker punter Daniel Cerci, who is from Australia.
Some student-athlete advocates have objected to the idea of bringing athletes back. The National College Players Association endorsed a resolution made by UCLA football players and the student body council this week, which raised concerns about the health and safety of student-athletes with the upcoming workouts.
Moos confirmed that an athlete at Nebraska tested positive for coronavirus “a while ago.”
Incoming Huskers interviewed don’t have many reservations about coming back.
“I’m sure most of the guys have been taking precaution. I ain’t been going anywhere but the gym and the crib,” Allen said. “Honestly, I’m just thankful to be able to go when we’re supposed to because I know some schools that aren’t. I think they’ll do what needs to be done to keep us safe.”
Douglass said it’s comforting to know Nebraska is following Big Ten guidelines “by the book.”
Still, none of this is ideal. There’s no clear path to what these volunteer workouts could lead to. There’s no guarantee college sports happen in the fall, and it’s unclear, after the student-athletes return to campus, when they’ll be able to leave to go back home to see family.
The silver lining for Webster is it feels like progress. And for the men’s basketball team specifically, with so many new players, it’ll be nice to be around teammates instead of in a barn in the middle of Indiana.
“I think it’ll definitely help with chemistry, even if we aren’t allowed to practice with 10 guys,” Webster said. “I think being in an apartment or wherever we’re staying and just being around each other helps cohesiveness and chemistry. You get to know everyone.”
It is at least a start to the process of heading toward normal, a small slice of life taken and now returned.
Nebraska fans topple the goal posts following the Huskers' 24-7 home victory over No. 2 and 3 ranked Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 29, 1994. It was the eighth time in Memorial Stadium history that the posts were torn down. The Huskers (9-0) dominated the first half while taking a 17-0 lead and holding a 234 to 89 edge in total yards. Nebraska defeated Colorado 24-7.
Nebraska running back Ahman Green is consoled by an unidentified husker fan after Nebraska was upset by Arizona State University on Saturday night, Sept. 21, 1996, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. ASU defeated Nebraska 19-0.
Nebraska fans Brian Bumann and Nancy Brewer of Spencer, Iowa, enjoy a moment in the rain as they watched Saturday's Nebraska Cornhuskers Football vs. Iowa State game in Ames, Iowa. It was the first time since the last Spring Game that the boyfriend and girlfriend have seen their Huskers play. Nebraska defeated ISU 49-14.
Cindy Swigart of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, formerly of Omaha, Nebraska, adds a Husker flag to her tailgate party on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 30, 1996, outside of ProPlayer Stadium. The University of Nebraska playied Virgina Tech in the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 1996. Nebraska defeated Virgina Tech 41-21 .
Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne, center, signs a football for fan Eric Stratton of Columbia, Maryland, as his wife Nancy looks on shortly before the team departed from the Lincoln, Nebraska, airport, for Miami, Florida. Stratton, a 1985 NU graduate, was in Lincoln for the holidays. Osborne and the Huskers were headed to Miami to play in the Orange Bowl. It would be Osborne's final game as head coach. Nebraska defeated Tennessee 42-17 to win a share of the national title.
Fans at 72nd and Dodge Streets in Omaha, Nebraska, celebrate after the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers defeated the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl on Friday, Jan. 2, 1998. The second-ranked Huskers manhandled third-ranked Tennessee 42-17 to complete a 13-0 season and earn a a share of the national championship.
Nebraska fans Tom Poeue, left, and Mike Novak, both of Lincoln, Nebraska, cheer on the Huskers on Monday night, Aug. 29, 1983, during the Kick-off Classic, featuring the Huskers and Penn State, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Nebraska defeated Penn State 44-6.
Disappointed Nebraska cheerleaders take in the moment after Nebraska lost in the 1984 Orange Bowl to the University of Miami on Monday, Jan. 2, 1984, in Miami, Florida. Nebraska failed on a two-point conversion attempt with 48 seconds left that would have won the game and the national championship. A successful kick would have tied the score. Miami's Ken Calhoun broke up the conversion pass from quarterback Turner Gill to I-back Jeff Smith, leaving the inspired Hurricanes with a 31-30 upset victory over the top-ranked Cornhuskers. "We were trying to win the game, " Nebraska Coach Tom Osborne said. "I don't think you go for a tie in that case. You try to win the game. We wanted an undefeated season and a clear-cut national championship."
Nebraska football coach Frank Solich signs a T-shirt for Special Olympic athlete Caleb Crippen, 13, of Hickman, Nebraska, during Media Day at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2000. Solich was fired on Saturday night, Nov. 29, 2003, after winning more than 75 percent of his games over six seasons. Solich took over after Tom Osborne retired after the 1997 season. Solich was 42-9 in his first four seasons. He was Big 12 coach of the year in 1999 and 2001, won the 1999 conference title and his team played for the national championship after the 2001 season.
Amanda & Jeremy Stutzman of David City, Nebraska, wait with other Huskers fans outside of the Rose Bowl before the game on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2002, in Pasadena, California. The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Huskers 37â€“14 to win their fifth national title.
Fans hold up placards in the east stands to celebrate Nebraska's 250th consecutive sellout on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2002, as the Nebraska played Utah State in a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2002 ,in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Utah State 44-13.
Seats were plentiful and fans sparse at the Independence Bowl on Friday Dec. 27, 2002, in Shreveport, Louisiana. The University of Nebraska Cornhuskers played Ole Miss in the Independence Bowl. Ole Miss defeated Nebraska 27-23. The Huskers sealed their first non-winning season in 41 years on Friday night. The Huskers ended their season with a record of 7-7.
Bill Callahan meets the fans at the kickoff of the Husker Nation Tour at the First National Bank plaza in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday, June 25, 2004. It gave fans a chance to see, hear, ask questions and get Callahan's autograph.
From left: Steve Thelen of Lincoln, Nebraska, Matt Keyes and Jeff Gunn, both of Omaha, Nebraska, finally had plenty to cheer about following the first blocked punt on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2004, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, as the Huskers took on Missouri. Nebraska defeated Missouri 24-3.
Husker fan Kevin Wulf of Superior, Nebraska, gets a close up view of pregame warmups as Nebraska played Wake Forest at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday evening, Sept. 10, 2005. Nebraska defeated Wake Forest 31-3.
Husker fans embrace Terrence Nunn after his long first quarter touchdown at the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team against the Michigan Wolverines at the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday, December 28, 2005. Nebraska defeated Michigan 32-28.
Husker fans hope for revenge after losing to Kansas 40-15 in 2005. Nebraska played Kansas in a Big 12 college football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2006, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska got their revenge and defeated Kansas 39-32.
Marilyn Beebe of Lincoln, Nebraska, watches the end of regulation time during the Nebraska vs. Kansas football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2006, in Lincoln. Kansas rallied to force overtime, but Nebraska prevailed with a 39-32 win. Beebe said the game was little more tense then she liked.
Retro dressed fans with a retro sign from left: Matt Thkemeier, Ben Grabenstein, both of Omaha, Nebraska, Adam Grabenstein of Eustis, Nebraska, Chris Kramer of Omaha and Bob Floth of Snickley, Nebraska, cheer on the Nebraska football team. Nebraska played Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2006. Oklahoma defeated Nebraska 21-7.
With victory in the bag, Husker Glenn Patterson shoots pictures of fans behind Nebraska's bench with a tiny camera in the fourth quarter of the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 20, 1969. The Huskers took on Georgia in the bowl and defeated the Bulldogs 45-6.
Wait, that's not everyday of the year! Sorry, we only included the days Nebraska football has played. NU an all-time record of 0-0 on every unlisted day. But, if you enjoy all things Husker football, follow @HuskerHistory on Twitter.
A fan sends a message from the stands as Nebraska played Oklahoma State University in Big 12 college football action on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2007, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Oklahoma State defeated Nebraska 45-14.
The exodus for the halftime concessions began early in the second quarter as a fan signed his displeasure during the Nebraska vs. Oklahoma State football game on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2007, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Oklahoma State defeated Nebraska 45-14. It was coach Bill Callahan's fourth season as coach. In 2007, Callahan finished with a 5-7 record.
University of Kansas student Andrew Claassen, left center, taunts University of Nebraska fan Adam Loecker after Kansas went up 48-21 in the second quarter during the Nebraska Cornhuskers' football game against the Kansas Jayhawks on Friday, Nov. 2, 2007. Claassen and Loecker are friends from high school in McPherson, Kansas. Loecker said he was not surprised by the Nebraska performance in the first half. Kansas defeated Nebraska 76-39.
Mick Wiater of Papillion, Nebraska, enjoys pre-game festivities as the Nebraska Cornhuskers prepare to take on the Clemson Tigers in the Gator Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2009, in Jacksonville, Florida. Nebraska defeated Clemson 26-21.
Larry the Cable Guy, aka Pawnee City, Nebraska, native Dan Whitney, signs autographs for fans before the game. The University of Nebraska Cornhuskers played the Clemson Tigers in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, on January 1, 2009. Nebraska defeated Clemson 26-21.
Nebraska fan Rose Crowley of Omaha, Nebraska, sports a hat she bought in 1982. She said she wears it to every homecoming game. Nebraska played Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2009 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 55-0.
Nebraska fans fill Memorial Stadium during the 300th consecutive sell-out football game against Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2009, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 55-0.
Nebraska fans from left: Steve Hernandez, Brett Kay, Brett Gotch and Calvin Kramper of South Sioux City, Nebraska, cheer for the Huskers dressed as the band KISS against Baylor at Floyd Casey Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2009. Nebraska defeated Baylor 20-10.
Husker fan Ron Freiburger, left, celebrates as his good friend and Oklahoma fan Jack Land shows disappointment in the Sooners. Land grew up in Oklahoma while Freiburger grew up in Omaha, Nebraska. The two friends now live in Los Angeles, California. The University of Nebraska Cornhuskers took on the University of Oklahoma Sooners at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2009. Nebraska defeated Oklahoma 10-3.
University of Nebraska cheerleader Kim Huhmann leaps into the air for a photo near the San Diego Bay before performing in a battle of the bands pep rally at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2009. The Husker football team was in San Diego to play Arizona in the Holiday Bowl. The Huskers defeated Arizona 33-0.
Nick Schwenck, 13, of Phoenix, Arizona, center, stands with his father Tim Schwenck, right, outside of Qualcomm Stadium before the start of the Holiday Bowl, in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2009. Tim Schwenck is originally from Ashland, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Arizona in the Holiday Bowl 33-0 for win.
Eli Spencer, 11, from Denver, Colorado, shows his Blackshirt crossbones. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played a football game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Oct. 30, 2010. Nebraska defeated Missouri 31-17.
Nebraska seniors from left: Tyler Legate, Austin Jones, Jim Ebke and Lance Thorell take the field ahead of the rest of the team on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2011, before playing Tennessee Chattanooga at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Huskers defeated Tennessee Chattanooga 40-7.
As a dental student and a Huskers super fan Paul Favela keeps busy and studies his anatomy homework before the Ohio State game outside of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2011. Nebraska defeated Ohio State 34-27.
Brothers Don Drozd , left, and Andy Drozd, both of Columbus, Nebraska, cheer on the Cornhuskers. Nebraska palyed Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 6, 1984, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Oklahoma State 17-3.
The goal posts come down as Nebraska fans scale them on Friday, Nov. 26, 1982, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, following the Husker's win over Oklahoma. Nebraska was a 28-24 winner, the Big Eight Conference champion for the second year in a row and headed for the Orange Bowl again.
From left: Nebraska fans Diana Bolton, Mary Edwards, and Marilyn and Al Vyhnalef watch the Cornhusker's 31-7 victory over Colorado in the rain on Saturday, Oct. 30, 1971, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Usher Carissa Kay Moorer of Fairbury, Nebraska, keeps under wraps but maintains her spirit as fan Patrick Collins of Omaha, Nebraska, cheers Nebraska's second touchdown during a football game against Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 28, 1985. Nebraska defeated Oregon 63-0. The Huskers finished the 1985 season 9-3.
A fan sports a tattoo of Nebraska quarterback Taylor Martinez and young Jack Hoffman. Football fans meet the Nebraska Huskers during Fan Day at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Friday, Aug. 2, 2013. A friendship between Burkhead, then a Nebraska running back, and Jack led to a moment at the Cornhuskers' Red-White game that made the youngster an overnight celebrity. His 69-yard touchdown run electrified Memorial Stadium and brought awareness nationally to pediatric brain cancer, with which Jack was diagnosed in May 2011 at age 5.
Joelle Freed of Omaha, Nebraska, cries as she and her grandmother Kathy Freed of Bellevue, Nebraska, left, meet NU quarterback Taylor Martinez with a life-sized cutout in his likeness. Joelle Freed said her family gave her the cutout for Christmas and admitted that she's more of a fan of Martinez than of Nebraska football. Football fans met the Nebraska Huskers during Fan Day at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Aug. 2, 2013.
Nebraska corner back Ciante Evans (17) celebrates scoring a touchdown with Jessica Klein of Lincoln in the first quarter. Evans scored after intercepting Southern Mississippi quarterback Allan Bridgford. On the left is Husker defensive end Randy Gregory (44). Nebraska played Southern Mississippi in a football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013. Nebraska defeated Southern Miss 56-13.
Cory Kruse, of Lincoln, Nebraska, dresses as Batman for the football game. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played a football against the UCLA Bruins at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Sept. 14, 2013. Nebraska lost to UCLA 41-21.
Kristen Houska of Lincoln, Nebraska, enjoys the first rays of sun while tailgating with friends and family before the Nebraska Huskers play the Minnesota Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013. Houska said that she and her Nebraskan companions came up for a weekend of football and Mall of America. Nebraska lost to Minnesota 34-23.
Nebraska fan James Ellis cheers on the Huskers as they leave the field following their 27-24 win over Northwestern. Nebraska played Northwestern in a football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2013.
Nebraska fans such as Mark Leffler, center, yelled down to the field from the stands after they disagreed with a play called by officials in the second quarter as the Nebraska Cornhuskers played the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. Nebraska lost to Michigan State 41-28.
Nebraska fans greet the Huskers before they take the field against Michigan State. The Nebraska Huskers play the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. Nebraska lost to Michigan State 41-28.
Nebraska fan James Leffler sits in the stands as the Huskers played the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. With ticket stubs in his hat dating from as far back as 1965, Leffler said he has attended every game since then and is a huge fan of the Nebraska Huskers. Nebraska lost to Michigan State 41-28.
Nebraska fans take cover before the start of the Gator Bowl. The Huskers played the Georgia Bulldogs in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014. The Huskers defeated Georgia 24-19.
Husker football coach Bo Pelini signs autographs at the Big Red Express' first stop on Saturday, June 28, 2014, in Columbus, Nebraska. The 16-car train left with University of Nebraska athletic department coaches and officials from Omaha, Nebraska, and made its way to North Platte, Nebraska.
From left: Husker fans Jay Kleymann, Andy Gradioville and Michelle Turner watch the Orange Bowl at the Candle Light Lounge at 50th and Grover Streets on Sunday, Jan. 1, 1995. The Nebraska Cornhuskers beat the Miami Hurricanes 24-17.
Nebraska fans celebrate after Husker wide receiver Kenny Bell scored a touchdown against Miami in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31.
Anna Weigandt, left, of Kokomo, Ind., uses a beer funnel to drink a beer as Jeff Bedwell, of Chicago, gives two thumbs up during tailgating festivities. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played a college football game against Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014. Nebraska defeated Northwestern 38-17.
Abby Miller, an Nebraska Scarlet, waits to see if the officials would add a second on the clock for a final play. They did, but the Huskers fell short and lost, 45-42. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played a football game against the USC Trojans at the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California, on Dec. 27, 2014, for the Holiday Bowl.
Husker fan John MacDonald watches as NU is unable to score on the last second play of the fourth quarter. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played the USC Trojans in the Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2014. Nebraska lost to USC 45-42.
Nebraska football player Dana Brinson signs autographs in this undated photo. Brinson joined the Huskers in 1985 after earning a scholarship at the wingback position. At 5'9" and 170 pounds, Brinson came to Nebraska after playing previously at Valdosta, Georgia. He is from Valdosta.
Through thick and thin, Husker fans have been there for all of the wins, losses and coaches.
