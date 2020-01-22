Dachon Burke

Despite the loss to Wisconsin, Dachon Burke, left, conveyed the optimistic attitude of his teammates. "We battled," he said. "We stayed in it."

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fred Hoiberg

Players credit Fred Hoiberg for reinforcing the right mindset during a losing streak. "You have to balance your highs, and you have to balance the lows," Dachon Burke said.

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription