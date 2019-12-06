McDermott and Hoiberg

It kind of blew Fred Hoiberg’s mind, once he thought about how connected Greg McDermott and he were. What if Altman had never left Creighton and McDermott had never taken that job? Where would Hoiberg be today?

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Greg and Doug McDermott

When Greg McDermott opted to take the Creighton head coaching position, that brought his son Doug to CU. Doug would later play in the NBA under Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg.
Hoiberg and Sadler

The connects get even stranger if you consider Doc Sadler is Hoiberg's assistant. Sadler was 3-3 against Creighton, including a loss where he got a technical for going down to McDermott's bench to talk to the officials.

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025

twitter.com/tomshatelOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription