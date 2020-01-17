Breaking
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 60 MPH MAY LEAD TO BRIEF PERIODS OF WHITEOUT CONDITIONS DUE TO BLOWING SNOW. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY OVERNIGHT. STRONG WINDS COULD LEAD TO POWER OUTAGES. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... CONSIDERING CHANGING TRAVEL PLANS. IF YOU HAVE TO DRIVE, SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING UP TO 60 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. BLOWING SNOW MAY CAUSE BRIEF PERIODS OF WHITEOUT CONDITIONS. POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SECURE LOOSE ITEMS AND PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. CONSIDERING ADJUSTING TRAVEL PLANS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&
Shatel: Husker staff changes are part of Scott Frost's learning process as a head coach
Men's Basketball Schedule
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT)
Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67
Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana, 6 p.m. (BTN)
Jan. 21: at Wisconsin, 8 p.m. (BTN)
Jan. 25: at Rutgers, 1 p.m. (BTN)
Jan. 28: Michigan, 6 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)
Feb. 1: Penn State, 6 p.m. (BTN)
Feb. 8: at Iowa, 5 p.m. (BTN)
Feb. 11: at Maryland, 7:30 p.m. (BTN)
Feb. 15: Wisconsin, 1:15 p.m. (BTN)
Feb. 20: Michigan State, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)
Feb. 24: at Illinois, 7 p.m. (BTN)
Feb. 27: Ohio State, 8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
March 1: Northwestern, 3:15 p.m. (BTN)
March 5: at Michigan, 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
March 8: at Minnesota, noon (BTN)
