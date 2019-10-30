...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:30 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.5 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE A SLOW FALL TO NEAR 25.4 FEET
BY TUESDAY.
&&
Nebraska's Jervay Green, left, and Doane's Zach Witters watch as the ball they were fighting over rolls into the hands of Garran Pauli on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Doane's Jaxon Harre draws a technical foul as he holds onto the net and slams the basketball into Nebraska's Kevin Cross on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Cam Mack reacts to scoring against Doane on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg coaches the Huskers against Doane on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dachon Burke, 11, scores against Doane's Anthony Laravie on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Doane's Fahad Tarjali, center, scores under coverage from Nebraska's Yvan Ouegraogo, left, and Matej Kavas on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Yvan Ouegraogo drives to the hoop against Doane's Chukwudi Onwemere on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg, right, and the bench react to a favorable refereeing call against Doane on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg coaches the Huskers against Doane on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jervay Green celebrates a well executed play against Doane on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson, right, passes to Cam Mack Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game against Doane at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Mack reacts to scoring against Doane on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska bench celebrates a three pointer by Dachon Burke against Doane on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg instructs his players as they take on Doane during an exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Mack guards Doane's Zach Witters on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samari Curtis, left, and Doane's Fahad Tarjali dive after a loose ball on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kevin Cross dribbles down the court against Doane on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jervay Green celebrates dunking the ball against Doane on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samari Curtis, right, rebounds the ball against Doane on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jervay Green, left, and Doane's Zach Witters watch as the ball they were fighting over rolls into the hands of Garran Pauli on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Doane's Jaxon Harre draws a technical foul as he holds onto the net and slams the basketball into Nebraska's Kevin Cross on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham goes up for a layup against Doane defenders Joe Burt, left, and Tyler Sullivan on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Yvan Ouegraogo rebounds the ball against Doane's Tyler Sullivan, left, and Max Masin on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samari Curtis, left, makes contact with Doane's Will Grixby as he drives down the court Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Akol Arop dunks the ball against Doane on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska assistant coaches Doc Sadler, left, and Armon Gates leave the court after a 91-63 win over Doane on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
