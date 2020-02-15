Fred Hoiberg

What will Legends Day be like at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2030? Will this “historic” 2019-2020 season be a humorous footnote, then a punchline, for someone in red to say, “Hey, Fred, remember when you lost 10 straight games, back before you won all those other games?”

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Cam Mack layup

Nebraska guard Cam Mack makes a layup. The Huskers loss to the Badgers was their 10th straight, tying the amount of losses Fred Hoiberg's grandfather suffered in the 1962-63 season. 
Haanif Cheatham

Nebraska guard Haanif Cheatham makes a layup against Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers.
Yvan Ouedraogo

Nebraska forward Yvan Ouedraogo grabs a rebound.

Photos: Nebraska basketball falls to Wisconsin

1 of 21

tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025,

twitter.com/tomshatelOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started