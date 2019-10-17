Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER... MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY COUNTIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY. TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET. && THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA. * UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING. * AT 10:30 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.5 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET. * FORECAST...NEAR STEADY RIVER LEVELS ARE EXPECTED. &&
Once 'one of the most undisciplined teams in the country,' Huskers improve penalty numbers
Football Schedule
Aug. 31: NU 35, South Alabama 21
Sept. 7: Colorado 34, NU 31, OT
Sept. 14: NU 44, Northern Illinois 8
Sept. 21: NU 42, Illinois 38
Sept. 28: Ohio State 48, NU 7
Oct. 5: NU 13, Northwestern 10
Oct. 12: Minnesota 34, NU 7
Oct. 26: Indiana, 2:30 p.m. (BTN)
Nov. 2: at Purdue
Nov. 16: Wisconsin
Nov. 23: at Maryland
Nov. 29: Iowa, 1:30 p.m. (BTN)
