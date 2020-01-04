New Husker walk-on kicker Chase Contreraz brings confidence and a strong 'mental approach' to NU

Chase Contreraz made 15 of 18 field goals (83%) and 44 of 46 extra points en route to second-team NJCAA All-America honors for Iowa Western last season. "The mental approach is what sets him apart. After he got the Nebraska offer, you almost saw his drive increase. He knew he was going to land in Lincoln," Iowa Western volunteer coach Zac Gradoville said.

 TRAVIS JACOBSON/IOWA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Chase Contreraz

Iowa Western kicker Chase Contreraz grew up a Nebraska fan and an offer from the Huskers "was pretty much everything I wanted."

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription