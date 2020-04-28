Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN MILLS...SOUTHEASTERN MONONA...NORTHWESTERN FREMONT...WESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE...HARRISON... SOUTHEASTERN BURT...DOUGLAS...EASTERN SAUNDERS...SARPY... WASHINGTON...SOUTHEASTERN DODGE...NORTHERN OTOE AND CASS COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM CDT... AT 602 PM CDT, STRONG WINDS UP TO 50 MPH WERE OVERSPREADING THE AREA. THIS WAS AHEAD OF A LINE OF SHOWERS FARTHER TO THE WEST. WIDESPREAD BLOWING DUST WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... OMAHA, COUNCIL BLUFFS, BELLEVUE, PAPILLION, LA VISTA, BLAIR, NEBRASKA CITY, PLATTSMOUTH, RALSTON, GLENWOOD, GRETNA, MISSOURI VALLEY, ASHLAND, VALLEY, TEKAMAH, LOGAN, SPRINGFIELD, ARLINGTON, YUTAN AND LOUISVILLE. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 12 AND 105. INTERSTATE 80 IN IOWA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 11. INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 415 AND 454.
Thanks for subscribing to the Omaha World-Herald and supporting local journalism. As a subscriber, you have exclusive access to articles that carry the Subscriber Plus logo (left).
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,
Reporter - Nebraska athletics
Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
Football season has arrived and with it new things for Husker fans to consider: Clear bags. Sweeter scoreboard images. Eight new honorees. Twitter captioning.
Get the latest Nebraska recruiting headlines, as well as player cards for each Husker football commit complete with recruiting rankings, photos, videos and more.
Take a look back at 129 seasons of Nebraska football with our ever-growing Husker history database, complete with photos, stories and more.
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.