Rex Burkhead

Nebraska running back Rex Burkhead's best year, 2011, included a school-record 38 carries against Iowa.

 JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lavonte David

Sam McKewon calls Lavonte David "the best player of the decade." Here, he is shown throwing the bones after tackling South Dakota State's Tyrel Kool.
Ameer Abdullah

Ameer Abdullah rushed 4,588 career yards — second on Nebraska’s all-time list.
Maliek Collins

Maliek Collins was a hard-working, tough-as-nails, zero-complaining defensive tackle.

