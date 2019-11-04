Huskers will be looking to fine tune the little details in season opener against UC Riverside

Nebraska'sFred Hoiberg said he feels good about where his team is at, with an acknowledgement that there will be flaws to iron out throughout. “If you don’t have nerves, you’re in the wrong business,” the first-year coach said.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Haanif Cheatham

Free-throw shooting is among the tiny details coach Fred Hoiberg is drilling into the Huskers this season. “Coach talked about his form at the free throw line, he talked about what he used to do, what he does,” senior guard Haanif Cheatham said. “Being a 90% free-throw shooter we’re gonna listen.”

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription