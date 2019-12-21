Dicaprio Bootle

“Florida guys play hard and really take football seriously, just about as serious as they take anything else in life,” Florida native Dicaprio Bootle said. “A lot of guys find solace in football. A lot of guys down there, football is all we really got.”

Keyshawn Greene

Nebraska football signee Keyshawn Greene rushes the ball. Scott Frost called it a "miracle" the Huskers landed the consensus four-star prospect.
Travis Fisher

Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher has often said Florida talent can be misunderstood and that honest relationships are key. They don’t care about Disney World or the beach. They generally go through rougher recruiting processes than most.

