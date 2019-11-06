...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:30 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 25.0 FEET THROUGH THE
WEEKEND.
&&
Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson prevents a ball from going out of bounds as members of the crowd base for impending impact against UC Riverside on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, during the Huskers season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
UC Riverside's George Willborn III rebounds the ball despite slipping around on the floor with one stocking clad foot against Nebraska on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, during the Huskers season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Matej Kavas scores a basket against UC Riverside on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, during the Huskers season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. UC Riverside defeated Nebraska 66-47.
Nebraska's Cam Mack reacts as UC Riverside players Zyon Pullin, left, and George Willborn III, right, steal the ball from him on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, during the Huskers season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr. dribbles down the court under coverage from UC Riverside's Zyon Pullin on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, during the Huskers season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Charlie Easley and his teammates exit the court in disappointment after losing to UC Riverside 66-47 on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, during the Huskers season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg coaches the Huskers against UC Riverside on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, during the Huskers season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska 's Haanif Cheatham prays before taking to the court to warm up against UC Riverside on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, during the Huskers season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Matej Kavas and UC Riverside's Callum McRae go up for a rebound on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, during the Huskers season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Herbie Husker plays with a cheerleader's megaphone during a timeout against UC Riverside on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, during the Huskers season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Jervay Green, left, and UC Riverside's Zac Watson chase after a ball on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, during the Huskers season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr. pushes past UC Riverside's Dragan Elkaz on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, during the Huskers season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Matej Kavas celebrates a three pointer he made against UC Riverside on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, during the Huskers season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Jervay Green joins UC Riverside's Zac Watson in forcing a jump ball on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, during the Huskers season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
UC Riverside's Callum McRae dunks against Nebraska on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, during the Huskers season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Jervay Green tries to steal a pass from UC Riverside's Zyon Pullin on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, during the Huskers season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg yells to his bench as the trail against UC Riverside on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, during the Huskers season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Samari Curtis tries to knock the ball loose from UC Riverside's Dominick Pickett on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, during the Huskers season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg talks to his players during a timeout against UC Riverside on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, during the Huskers season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
