Fred Hoiberg

This wasn't what Fred Hoiberg expected for his first game as Nebraska's basketball coach.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Plaque

In the shadows of Memorial Stadium you can find a plaque dedicated to Jerry Bush, the former Nebraska basketball coach and grandfather of Fred Hoiberg.
Fred Hoiberg huddle

Even when Fred Hoiberg drew up a play for his team to execute, it often didn't go according to plan.
Jerry Bush

This is the plaque dedicated to Jerry Bush, a "humorist," "All-America player" and "molder of men."

Photos: Nebraska vs. UC Riverside basketball

1 of 20

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription