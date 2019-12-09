Tip off

While attention was elsewhere in the arena, Nebraska might have been on the cusp of discovering something to build on. It came with the Huskers down nearly 30, it had zero impact on the outcome but it might have unlocked something for the rest of the year.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Matej Kavas horizontal

With 6:34 left in the first half, Fred Hoiberg subbed in senior Matej Kavas for freshman Yvan Ouedraogo. He filled in as the 5 for the rest of the half, and out of nowhere, something clicked.
Matej Kavas vertical

During a stretch in the second half with Matej Kavas at the five, the Huskers made 6 of 8 shots and scored exclusively off 3-pointers or layups, precisely what NU wants.

Photos: Nebraska basketball at Creighton

1 of 23

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201

twitter.com/heady_chris

Tags

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription