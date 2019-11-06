Bo Pelini and Tim Miles

In November of 2014, the Huskers seemed in good hands with football coach Bo Pelini and men's basketball coach Tim Miles. The five-year stretch since has been one of the worst in Nebraska history.

 SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Melvin Gordon

Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon almost single-handedly ended the Bo Pelini era, rushing for a then-FBS record 408 yards and four touchdowns.

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

dirk.chatelain@owh.com, 402-649-1461,

twitter.com/dirkchatelain

Reporter - Sports

Dirk writes stories and columns about Husker football in addition to covering general assignments and enterprise for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @dirkchatelain. Phone: 402-444-1062.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription