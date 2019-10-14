Chatelain: How could everyone be so wrong about the 2019 Huskers? Ask the coach

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 9:30 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 27.4 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THOUGH THE RIVER WILL REMAIN ELEVATED, THE TREND OF
DECLINING RIVER LEVELS WILL CONTINUE THIS WEEK.
&&
Nebraska's JD Spielman muffs a punt on the 1-yard-line during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota's defenders Phillip Howard, Seth Green and Thomas Barber at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's special teams player Jeramiah Stovall reacts after not recovering a punt inside the 5-yard-line for Minnesota's offense during the second quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, second from right, talks with quarterbacks Andrew Bunch, left, Luke McCaffrey, and Noah Vedral before the start of the Huskers' football game with Minnesota. To the far left is Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson, left, breaks up a third quarter pass intended for Minnesota's Rashod Bateman.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels, right, swims past Minnesota's Curtis Dunlap Jr. in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman recovers the football after he muffed a punt return in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral carries the football in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost and Minnesota's P.J. Fleck talk after the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral and Adrian Martinez walk off the field after the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson and Collin Miller walk back to the locker room after the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost runs off the field after the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral and Adrian Martinez walk off the field after the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Andrew Bunch throws the football in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr., bottom, upends Nebraska's Dedrick Mills in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Andrew Bunch looks for an open receiver in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's mascot fires a t-shirt into the crowd in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral carries the football in the second quarter as Minnesota's Terell Smith tackles him.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Rodney Smith, left, gets hit by Nebraska's Darrion Daniels in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Shannon Brooks, right, carries the football in the third quarter as Nebraska's Alex Davis tackles him.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman muffs a punt return in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Damion Daniels, left, and Will Honas, right, stop Minnesota's Shannon Brooks at the goal line in the third quarter. Minnesota scored on the next play.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck congratulates his team after they scored a third quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck hugs offensive lineman Curtis Dunlap Jr. after the Gophers scored a third quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral looks for a receiver from the end zone during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen carries the ball on fourth down against Minnesota's Thomas Barber during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral follows through with a pass during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson walks back to the field after receiving a boot on his left leg after leaving the game injured against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington muffs a kick return in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska fan looks on during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson walks the sideline after leaving the game injured against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kade Warner catches a third quarter pass as Minnesota's Chris Williamson defends.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills is stopped at the 2-yard-line by Coney Durr and Jordan Howden during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost listens to a referee during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Rodney Smith runs for a touchdown during the third quarter against Nebraska of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral is sacked by Minnesota's Sam Renner during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Tyler Johnson makes a reception during the third quarter of the game against Nebraska at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman muffs a punt during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Tanner Morgan runs through the Nebraska defense in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman, right, gets pushed out of bounds by Minnesota's Thomas Barber in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost walks back to the sidelines in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez touches the shoulder of Nebraska's Noah Vedral during the second quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral delivers a pass during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral is knocked down during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Shannon Brooks runs away from Nebraska's Collin Miller in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry, left, tackles Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Rodney Smith, left, runs past Nebraska's Will Honas in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry throws the bones after making a second quarter tackle on Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral throws under pressure from Minnesota's Micah Dew-Treadway and Carter Coughlin during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's JD Spielman tries to get past Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Noah Vedral is sacked by Minnesota's Carter Coughlin during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, second from right, talks with quarterbacks Andrew Bunch, left, Luke McCaffrey, and Noah Vedral before the start of the Huskers' football game with Minnesota. To the far left is Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral warms up before the start of the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral, left, talks with coach Scott Frost before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral warms up before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Danny Lugo, left, of Minnesota, coaches his son Marley, 10, on how to use hand warmers before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eric Lewis, left, of Minnesota, and his son, Joe, 11, prepare for the cold weather before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska and Minnesota football fans walk around TCF Bank Stadium before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost arrives with the Huskers prior to the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Carmen Vorderstrasse, of Lincoln, Nebraska, shouts "Go Big Red" with a sign in hand as the Huskers arrive prior to the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
TCF Bank Stadium is reflected in a puddle prior to the college game between Nebraska and Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.