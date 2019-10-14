Chatelain: How could everyone be so wrong about the 2019 Huskers? Ask the coach

Scott Frost has time to fix all of this. And even if Frost and the Huskers go 0-5 the rest of the way, his fans will find reasons to get fired up for 2020. But this season does raise concerns.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost

Nebraska coach Scott Frost runs off the field after his Huskers fell 34-7 at Minnesota on Saturday night.

Photos: Nebraska travels to Minnesota

1 of 70