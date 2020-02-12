After losing 5 of 6 games, Nebraska women look to get back into NCAA tournament contention

The Huskers are fighting to get back on the NCAA tournament bubble down the stretch. “We’re the type of team nobody wants to play against, and that’s a good place to be. We just want to continue to keep that fight inside of us,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Photos: Nebraska women's basketball hosts Purdue

1 of 17

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started