Grant Tagge

Omaha Westside's Grant Tagge on Wednesday committed to the Huskers as a walk-on. 

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Westside's Grant Tagge is the newest member of Nebraska's 2020 walk-on class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior announced his commitment Wednesday morning. ​

He chose walking on at Nebraska over scholarship offers from Northern Illinois, South Dakota State and a handful of regional Division II schools.

Tagge, who has 131 total tackles so far this season, is a distant relative of Husker great Jerry Tagge.

He is the ninth known walk-on in NU's 2020 class, joining in-state players Eli Simonson (Fremont Bergan), Keegan Menning (Fremont), Baylor Brannen (Millard West), Mason Nieman (Waverly), Nate Boerkircher (Aurora), Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast) and Ashton Hausmann (Norris). Long Snapper Camden Witucki (Grand Blanc, Michigan) is the other walk-on commit.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com or in Thursday's print edition of The World-Herald.

Photos: Husker football walk-ons who've played during 2019 season

Nebraska leans heavily on its walk-on program, and many have seen the field during the 2019 season. Here's a collection of all those who've appeared in at least one game this season, listed alphabetically by last name.

1 of 18

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription