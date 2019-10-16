PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
FORECAST INFORMATION FOR
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* AT 8:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.9 FEET...OR 2.1 FEET BELOW
FLOOD STAGE.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.9 FEET THROUGH WEDNESDAY.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 9:00 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.7 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 26.8 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
Omaha Westside's Grant Tagge on Wednesday committed to the Huskers as a walk-on.
Omaha Westside's Grant Tagge is the newest member of Nebraska's 2020 walk-on class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior announced his commitment Wednesday morning.
He chose walking on at Nebraska over scholarship offers from Northern Illinois, South Dakota State and a handful of regional Division II schools.
Tagge, who has 131 total tackles so far this season, is a distant relative of Husker great Jerry Tagge.
He is the ninth known walk-on in NU's 2020 class, joining in-state players Eli Simonson (Fremont Bergan), Keegan Menning (Fremont), Baylor Brannen (Millard West), Mason Nieman (Waverly), Nate Boerkircher (Aurora), Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast) and Ashton Hausmann (Norris). Long Snapper Camden Witucki (Grand Blanc, Michigan) is the other walk-on commit.
Photos: Husker football walk-ons who've played during 2019 season
Nebraska leans heavily on its walk-on program, and many have seen the field during the 2019 season. Here's a collection of all those who've appeared in at least one game this season, listed alphabetically by last name.
1 of 18
Fyn Anderson
Class: Senior
Position: Defensive line
Height/weight: 6-3, 305
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
High school: Lincoln Southeast
Isaac Armstrong
Class: Senior
Position: Punter
Height/weight: 5-11, 215
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
High school: Lincoln Southwest
Brody Belt
Class: Redshirt freshman
Position: Running back
Height/weight: 5-8, 185
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
High school: Millard West
Chris Cassidy
Class: Redshirt freshman
Position: Inside linebacker
Height/weight: 6-1, 225
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
High school: Lincoln Pius X
Damian Jackson
Class: Sophomore
Position: Defensive line
Height/weight: 6-2, 275
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
High school: Shadow Ridge
Joseph Johnson
Class: Redshirt freshman
Position: Inside linebacker
Height/weight: 6-3, 240
Hometown: Gretna, Nebraska
High school: Gretna
Dylan Jorgensen
Class: Freshman
Position: Placekicker
Height/weight: 5-9, 185
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
High school: Lincoln Southwest
Reid Karel
Class: Senior
Position: Safety
Height/weight: 6-3, 215
Hometown: Seward, Nebraska
High school: Seward
Wyatt Mazour
Class: Senior
Position: Running back
Height/weight: 5-9, 200
Hometown: Albion, Nebraska
High school: Boone Central
Lane McCallum
Class: Sophomore
Position: Safety/placekicker
Height/weight: 6-2, 220
Hometown: Norfolk, Nebraska
High school: Norfolk
Simon Otte
Class: Redshirt freshman
Position: Outside linebacker
Height/weight: 6-1, 205
Hometown: York, Nebraska
High school: York
William Przystup
Class: Redshirt freshman
Position: Punter
Height/weight: 6-4, 250
Hometown: Oviedo, Florida
High school: Oviedo
Luke Reimer
Class: Freshman
Position: Inside linebacker
Height/weight: 6-1, 220
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
High school: Lincoln North Star
Ryan Schommer
Class: Redshirt freshman
Position: Outside linebacker
Height/weight: 6-4, 250
Hometown: Norfolk, Nebraska
High school: Norfolk
Isaiah Stalbird
Class: Redshirt freshman
Position: Safety
Height/weight: 6-0, 210
Hometown: Kearney, Nebraska
High school: Kearney
Eli Sullivan
Class: Junior
Position: Safety
Height/weight: 6-2, 215
Hometown: Longmont, Colorado
High school: Longmont
Chase Urbach
Class: Senior
Position: Long snapper
Height/weight: 6-3, 215
Hometown: Grosse Pointe, Michigan
High school: Grosse Pointe South
Kade Warner
Class: Sophomore
Position: Wide receiver
Height/weight: 6-1, 210
Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona
High school: Desert Mountain
