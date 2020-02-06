LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico State used a six-run fourth inning to down Nebraska 11-6 in the softball season opener for both teams.
The Huskers took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning on Olivia Ferrell's two-run home run.
But the first six Aggies reached base safely in the bottom of the fourth as they strung together seven hits in the inning. Chloe Rivas, who had a two-run double in the fourth, added a solo home run in a four-run fifth.
Tristen Edwards hit a two-run homer for the Huskers in the sixth inning, while Payton Huscroft drove in two.
Nebraska continues play at the tournament when it faces UTEP at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.