Dan Kendig

Dan Kendig resigned as the Nebraska women's gymnastics coach in October 2018.

Former Nebraska women's gymnastics coach Dan Kendig and members of the program were found to have committed NCAA violations when they arranged for a former volunteer coach to receive impermissible compensation, according to the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions.

The volunteer coach was paid by student-athletes for floor exercise choreography and by the university for floor exercise music, according to the NCAA. Kendig coordinated with the volunteer coach to submit invoices for the music from a fictitious company. 

Kendig resigned as Nebraska's head coach in October 2018 after he was approached by NU athletic department officials regarding compliance concerns.

As a result of the violations, the women's gymnastics program received two years probation and a $5,000 fine plus 1% of the program's budget. Kendig received a three-year show-cause, and the volunteer coach — who was not named in the report — received a two-year show cause. 

Heather Brink, a former Husker gymnast, replaced Kendig in an interim role after his resignation and became the permanent head coach in February 2019.

“The University of Nebraska has received communication from the NCAA Committee on Infractions detailing a resolution to the case involving our women’s gymnastics program," read a statement from NU athletics. "We appreciate the cooperation and dialogue we have had with the NCAA during this process. Our focus now is on the future of our women’s gymnastics program under the direction of Head Coach Heather Brink.”  

