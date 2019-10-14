The Husker volleyball team remained at No. 5 in the latest coaches poll after defeating two Big Ten opponents this past weekend.

Nebraska, which defeated Michigan State in four sets and swept Michigan, is one of six Big Ten schools in the latest rankings, released Monday.

NU (13-2, 5-1) will host No. 20 Purdue (11-4, 3-3) on Wednesday and travel to Maryland (10-8, 2-4) on Saturday.

