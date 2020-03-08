MINNEAPOLIS — Nebraska concluded its regular season with its 16th straight loss, this one 107-75 at Minnesota.
It was the second straight game that Nebraska lost by more than 20 points and the largest margin of defeat of the season.
Four different Gophers scored in double digits, including a career-high 26 from Gabe Kalscheur, who made eight 3-pointers. Minnesota shot 56% on its home floor, made a season-high 18 3-pointers and led by more than 15 most of the game.
Haanif Cheatham scored a team-high 17 for Nebraska. Jervay Green added 15, and Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 14.
With a 2-18 conference record, Nebraska finishes last in the Big Ten for the first time since joining the conference. The Huskers, 7-24 on the year, will play Indiana in the 14-11 matchup in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night in Indianapolis.
Without Cam Mack and Dachon Burke — suspended indefinitely by Hoiberg on Saturday — Nebraska played with an underdog energy early and took a 6-0 lead. The score remained close for about 15 minutes, Nebraska with a crisp offense and zone defense. A spinning and-1 from Green made it 29-25.
Then Minnesota started to score in bunches. The Gophers made four shots in a row — including two 3s — and extended that 4-point lead to 12 after a Kalscheur 3-pointer in transition.
Minnesota made six of their first 10 attempted 3s, and shot 62% from the floor in the first half. A 14-2 burst in the final four minutes pushed the halftime score to 52-37.
Nebraska sleep-walked out of the half, turning the ball over twice and allowing six Minnesota points in succession. Hoiberg called a timeout 1:10 into the half, but there were no fixes he could deploy that could stop any bleeding. The rest of the half was a wait for the final horn.
The 7-24 regular season is Nebraska’s worst record since the 7-18 season in 1963-64 under first-year head coach Joe Cipriano. It is the worst record by winning percentage since 1962-63, the final season of Hoiberg’s grandfather, Jerry Bush.
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: at Michigan, 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
March 8: at Minnesota, noon (BTN)
