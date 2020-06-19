The Nebraska athletic department on Friday announced sweeping measures to reduce its budget by 10% for the fiscal year beginning July 1, including cuts in administrative positions across the department.
According to NU's budget for 2018-19, expenses totaled just over $81 million. Presuming an increase in expenses since then, the department's cut should be between $8 million and $9 million for 2020-21.
An athletic department spokesman said Friday that NU had already spoken with the employees affected by the cuts and wouldn’t announce who was laid off. The department has more than 350 employees.
“In our deliberate planning for how to best address a decline in expected revenue, we attempted to institute measures that would minimize the impact on the student-athlete experience,” NU Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a press release. “While many of these necessary changes are difficult, especially those impacting our employees, we hope that they will be the only ones necessary in the months ahead. I am confident that we will weather the storm and come out stronger on the other side.
“I want to acknowledge the work and commitment of those employees who will no longer be with us and thank them for their service to Nebraska. We wish them all of the best in their future endeavors.”
Moos declined further comment beyond what was in the press release.
NU outlined several cost-cutting measures for the upcoming fiscal year:
» A reduction in approximately 10% of administrative positions across the department.
» No merit increases for all department employees.
» No increases in all sports programs’ budgets for the upcoming year.
» Programs are encouraged to build a more regional nonconference away schedule, which will limit public exposures and allow for a reduction in travel costs.
» All administrative units across the department have been asked to reduce budgets by 10%.
» All staff travel (excluding recruiting) will be greatly restricted over the coming year.
» A reduction in recurring capital expenditures.
» Summer programming for student-athletes will be limited in 2021.
Nebraska took in more than $122 million in revenue in 2018-19, but revenue for 2019-20 was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. That will continue to have an impact for 2020-21, especially if fewer fans are let into Memorial Stadium for football games or if TV contracts are altered.
NU had already delayed groundbreaking on its $155 million football facility, set to open in 2022, as the university system faces a $43 million shortfall.
Football coach Scott Frost and men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Thursday that they've volunteered to donate part of their salaries back to the athletic department. Frost makes $5 million per year, and Hoiberg makes $3 million with an additional $1 million bonus that was set to come July 1. The amount of Frost's and Hoiberg's donations won't be known until the 2020-21 budget is finalized.
Nebraska football doesn’t play an away nonconference game in 2020. The men’s basketball nonconference schedule includes four away games — three at the Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Invitational and one in Kansas City, Missouri, against Kansas State.
Husker volleyball coach John Cook said recently that NU would not be traveling to a tournament at Stanford in order to save money. The beach volleyball program saved considerable money in the spring when its annual trip to Hawaii was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Many teams that play in the winter and spring are crafting their nonconference schedules now. The track and field team, for example, tends to finalize those plans in the summer.
NU track and field coach Gary Pepin said everything is up in the air.
“It’s going to be a long, drawn-out process,” Pepin said. “There are meets we normally would go to that they’ve said they’re not going to be having.”
Pepin said Nebraska told him not to schedule any outdoor home track meets at this time. The Huskers typically have a couple each year, but it’s not clear whether NU will have a home track.
Its old home, the Ed Weir track stadium, is the site of Nebraska’s new $155 million football practice facility. Groundbreaking hasn’t started yet on that facility. Moos told The World-Herald last month that he didn’t know when it would begin because of budgetary concerns. Nor does Pepin know if NU’s new track, which is set to be built across the street from the Devaney Center will be ready, though he’s been told construction is still planned for this year.
The announced budget cuts are the latest domino to fall in a state and national economy deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The University of Nebraska system on Friday announced a $43 million shortfall, with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s budget being cut by 5.5% over the next three years.
Nebraska’s athletic department — one of the financially healthiest in the nation — has rarely been heavily impacted by economic downturns. NU athletics receives no student or university funding and gives money back to the university. There is believed to be a reserve fund of roughly $60 million into which Nebraska can dip for building projects, as well.
"This could have been so much worse," University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Is 10 percent enough? Is 5 million for a coach ever justified? A lot of sports programs are going to be in a bind. Hopefully, we can have a complete season this year. Football fuels so many of the other sports. Donors will be so much more important.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.