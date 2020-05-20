The NCAA Division I Council delayed the possibility of a one-time free transfer.
The group approved a resolution Wednesday to develop legislation on transfer eligibility to be voted on in January 2021, according to multiple reports.
If the resolution is passed in January, players in all sports would be able to transfer without having to sit out a season starting at the beginning of the 2021-22 sports season.
Wednesday's decision means Nebraska basketball transfers Trey McGowens and Kobe King will need immediate eligibility waivers by the NCAA to play next season. Nebraska plans to apply for those waivers.
King came to Nebraska after leaving Wisconsin in the middle of the season, citing issues with the way Badgers coach Greg Gard ran the program. There was also an incident when Wisconsin strength coach Erik Helland used the N-word. Helland later resigned.
When King left, he was the second-leading scorer on the Badgers with 10 points per game.
McGowens transferred to Nebraska after two years at Pittsburgh.
The general belief is waivers will be difficult to deny after the coronavirus pandemic ended last season early.
Last year, Nebraska applied for an immediate eligibility waiver for Shamiel Stevenson, who transferred from Pittsburgh to Nevada then to Nebraska in the span of 12 months. Nebraska felt it had a good case for the waiver, since Stevenson’s coach at Nevada, Eric Musselman, left for a job at Arkansas. But Stevenson’s waiver was denied and he sat for one year.
If both King's and McGowens’ waivers are denied, Nebraska has 10 eligible scholarship players for next season.
Junior college transfers Lat Mayen and Teddy Allen are eligible right away for Nebraska, as is graduate transfer Kobe Webster. Division II transfer Trevor Lakes plans on redshirting next season.
The NCAA had previously installed a moratorium on such workouts through May 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.