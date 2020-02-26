Nebraska’s football program has sold more than 59,000 tickets for the April 18 spring game, NU athletic director Bill Moos said Wednesday night on his monthly Husker Sports Network show.

The last two spring games, the first two under coach Scott Frost, were sellouts.

“We’re moving along just fine,” Moos said about ticket sales, which are lagging behind the last two seasons but still stronger than those of most college football programs.

Moos said he expects that the few coaching changes Frost has made in the offseason — including a new offensive coordinator in Matt Lubick — will be worth watching, as will some “new twists” on special teams that Frost has told Moos to expect. NU hired special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge away from Auburn last week.

More notes from Moos’ chat on the radio:

>> "Masters of design" and "practical people" alike are helping to design the massive football facility, the groundbreaking for which starts in late spring. The key to the building, Moos said, will be the quality of “flow” for the football players from locker rooms to meeting rooms to cold tubs.

>> Nebraska’s new gymnastics facility has opened, and both the men and women’s teams have moved into the complex. Previously, the men had practiced in “tight quarters” in the Devaney Center, while the women’s team practiced in Mabel Lee Hall.

>> The Nebraska baseball team has a hard nonconference schedule, Moos said, but will be competitive in the Big Ten. Moos said that Coach Will Bolt needs time to build his program and that fans will be “pleasantly pleased” as the season progresses. The softball team, Moos said, has “good chemistry” after a tumultuous offseason in which coach Rhonda Revelle was investigated by the program.

>> Moos touted the collective GPA — 3.27 — of NU’s 650-plus student-athletes. He praised the academic support inside NU’s athletic department.

“They’re kind of like the offensive line of the athletic department,” Moos said.

>> If the Nebraska women’s basketball team qualifies for the WNIT, Moos expects that the Huskers will host at least one game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Photos: Every Nebraska football spring game since 2000

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started