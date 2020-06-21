Luke Sartori learned in mid-March that Nebraska would save him a spot on its 2022 roster. He wondered at the time what could be better than realizing his childhood dream.
The outfielder received an answer last week — now the Huskers want him right away.
A 2019 Lincoln Southwest graduate who played last year at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College, Sartori made his news public on social media Saturday. After hitting .455 in 19 games as a freshman in the spring, the 6-foot, 190-pounder will join NU this fall in a move made possible when junior outfielder Aaron Palensky signed with the New York Yankees as an undrafted free agent last week.
“My heart just kind of stopped when Coach (Will) Bolt told me to come be their guy in the outfield,” Sartori said. “I knew Nebraska’s coaching staff was going to get me to be the best player I could be. And I knew I could come in and help Nebraska and we could go back to Omaha and compete for a College World Series title.”
Hutchinson was the lone offer for Sartori out of high school. But the JUCO program known locally for developing recent Lincoln-based talent like Michael Helman (Pius X), Nolan Hoffman (Southeast) and Logan Sartori (Southwest) — all of whom went on to thrive at Texas A&M — did the same for Luke, Logan’s brother. The younger Sartori swatted four homers, stole four bases and drove in 18 runs in the abbreviated 2020 season.
Wichita State and Texas A&M were also talking with Sartori, he said, though he was planning to stay at Hutchinson before Nebraska moved up his timetable. A lifelong fan of Big Red baseball, he will technically be a freshman next season. The all-around standout has already stolen five bases in three games with his summer-league team, the Hutchinson Monarchs.
“I just believe I can come into Nebraska and be the impact guy they’re talking about,” he said.
The underclassman adds key depth to what could be an all-senior starting outfield next spring in Mojo Hagge, Joe Acker and Logan Foster. Of the 16 newcomers set to arrive, only Sartori and freshman Garrett Anglim of Papillion-La Vista are outfielders by trade.
Sartori is the sixth junior college player recruited by Nebraska in this cycle. Another is also a Lincoln Southwest product: Kansas City Kansas Community College catcher Griffin Everitt.
The move to Lincoln is gratifying, Sartori said, because he considers himself a late bloomer who had to work for his successes. He will continue to do so in a uniform he has dreamed of wearing.
“I never really talked to Nebraska before going to college,” he said. “But Coach Bolt and the whole staff, they know what to look for in a player, and they know how to recruit junior college players. I didn’t think this was going to happen, but I’m really happy that it did.”
