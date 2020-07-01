The Nebraska football team announced a program-record 10 student-athletes named to the Big Ten Distinguished Scholars list.

Students must hold a 3.7 grade-point average or higher and receive Academic All-Big Ten recognition to be eligible. Honorees include walk-ons Colton Feist, Joey Johnson, Reid Karel, Hunter Miller and Cameron Pieper, and scholarship players Matt Sichterman, Ben Stille, Jack Stoll, Noah Vedral and Tate Wildeman.

Those 10 were among 100 Huskers named to the list, including men’s basketball senior Thorir Thorbjarnarson. The women’s swimming and diving team bested the football team by one with 11 student-athletes honored. Softball had six, as did soccer. The most came from the women’s track and field/cross country team with 23.

Below is the full list:

Football (10)

Colton Feist (Sophomore, Business Administration)

Joseph Johnson (Sophomore, Business Administration)

Reid Karel (Graduate, Business - Master's)

Hunter Miller (Junior, Civil Engineering)

Cameron Pieper (Sophomore, Elementary & Special Education)

Matt Sichterman (Junior, Software Engineering)

Ben Stille (Graduate, Nutrition & Health Sciences - Master's)

Jack Stoll (Senior, Marketing)

Noah Vedral (Junior, Communication Studies)

Tate Wildeman (Sophomore, Sports Media & Communication)

Baseball (2)

Trey Kissack (Senior, Psychology/Sociology)

Gareth Stroh (Senior, Child, Youth & Family Studies)

Men's Basketball (1)

Thorir Thorbjarnarson (Junior, Psychology)

Women's Basketball (3)

Kate Cain (Junior, Management)

Kristian Hudson (Graduate, Applied Science - Master's)

Grace Mitchell (Senior, Nutrition & Health Sciences)

Bowling (4)

Kendyl Hofmeister (Sophomore, Chemistry Education 7-12)

Allison Morris (Graduate, Finance - Master's)

Estefania Prieto (Senior, Management/Marketing)

Cassidy Ray (Junior, Criminology & Criminal Justice)

Women's Golf (4)

Kirsten Baete (Junior, Elementary & Special Education)

Kate Smith (Senior, Graphic Design)

Hannah Thiele (Junior, Child, Youth & Family Studies)

Megan Whittaker (Sophomore, Finance)

Men's Gymnastics (2)

Evan Hymanson (Senior, Mechanical Engineering)

Josh Martin (Senior, Software Engineering)

Women's Gymnastics (2)

Sierra Hassel (Senior, Accounting)

Taylor Houchin (Senior, English)

Rifle (4)

Emily Cheramie (Junior, English)

Elizabeth Ewert (Junior, English)

Elizabeth Lorentz (Sophomore, Biological Sciences)

Bailey Powell (Senior, History)

Soccer (6)

Grace Brown (Junior, Child, Youth & Family Studies)

Dakota Chan (Sophomore, Applied Climate Science)

Natalie Cooke (Junior, Nutrition & Health Sciences)

Adriana Maldonado (Sophomore, Psychology)

Hannah Young (Sophomore, Nutrition & Health Sciences)

Ashley Zugay (Sophomore, Economics/Mathematics)

Softball (6)

Bree Boruff (Senior, Criminology & Criminal Justice)

Tristen Edwards (Senior, Management)

Olivia Ferrell (Junior, Psychology)

Lexey Kneib (Senior, Finance)

Karlee Seevers (Sophomore, Communication Sciences & Disorders)

Rylie Unzicker (Junior, Psychology)

Women's Swimming & Diving (11)

Taylor Acheson (Sophomore, Marketing)

Gabby Baratta (Junior, English)

Audrey Coffey (Sophomore, Nutrition & Health Sciences)

Abigail Knapton (Senior, Psychology

Sutton Marvin Junior Sociology)

Izzie Murray (Junior, Environmental Studies/Fisheries & Wildlife)

Jessica Pentlarge (Junior, Nutrition & Health Sciences)

Rachel Powers (Junior, Elementary Education)

Lindsey Stalheim (Senior, Nutrition & Health Sciences)

Grace Tiernon (Junior, Mathematics)

Sara Troyer (Sophomore, Child, Youth & Family Studies)

Men's Tennis (1)

Victor Moreno Lozano (Sophomore, Biological Systems Engineering)

Women's Tennis (3)

Hayley Haakenstad (Senior, Mathematics)

Claire Reifeis (Senior, Actuarial Science/Finance)

Emma Worley (Senior, Nutrition & Health Sciences)

Women's Track & Field/Cross Country (23)

Beth-el Algarin (Sophomore, Sociology)

Nicole Baker (Senior, Nutrition & Health Sciences)

Allie Binder (Sophomore, Elementary Education)

Gabrielle Boucher (Junior, Civil Engineering)

Emma Bresser (Junior, Forensic Science)

Shelby Brown (Senior, Elementary Education)

Rachel Brush (Graduate, Elementary Education)

Josilyn Dostal (Senior, Chemical Engineering)

Elsa Forsberg (Senior, Fisheries & Wildlife)

Audrey Freyhof (Sophomore, Nutrition & Health Sciences)

Erika Freyhof (Junior, Nutrition & Health Sciences)

Skylar Hadley (Sophomore, Art)

Matty Hoskins (Junior, Child, Youth & Family Studies)

Kristina Insingo (Senior, Art)

Andy Jacobs (Senior, Broadcasting/Journalism/Psychology)

Kaitlynn Johnson (Junior, Journalism/Psychology)

Catherine Mick (Senior, Science Education 7-12)

Mia Morck (Sophomore, Management)

Grace Pagone (Sophomore, Journalism)

Margaret Pollard (Sophomore, Computer Science)

Anna Purchase (Sophomore, Graphic Design)

Ally Talpash (Junior, Criminology & Criminal Justice)

Madison Yerigan (Senior, Nutrition & Health Sciences)

Men's Track & Field/Cross Country (13)

Kevin Cahoy (Senior, Biological Sciences/Microbiology)

Mark Freyhof (Senior, Agricultural Engineering)

Mason Hericks (Senior, Biological Sciences)

George Kusche (Junior, Actuarial Science)

Ryan Martins (Junior, English)

Cody Mroczek (Junior, Business, Marketing & IT Education 6-12)

Alex Nelson (Sophomore, Finance)

Dalton J. Peters (Junior, Mechanized Systems Management)

Spencer Powell (Senior, Nutrition & Health Sciences)

Luke Siedhoff (Senior, Biological Sciences/Spanish)

Jack Slagle (Sophomore, Accounting)

Givon Washington (Senior, Economics)

Simon Wiedel (Graduate, Elementary Education)

Volleyball/Beach Volleyball (1)

Hayley Densberger (Junior, Psychology)

Wrestling (4)

David Jensen (Senior, Nutrition & Health Sciences)

Eric Schultz (Senior, Management)

Tucker Sjomeling (Junior, Actuarial Science)

Cade Svoboda (Senior, Food Science & Technology)

