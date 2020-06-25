Sadio Fenner wasn’t sure exactly why he was chosen. At least not at first.
But lay out the Nebraska distance runner’s resumé, and it makes sense.
Fenner, a junior, fills his sliver of free time as a student-athlete with service work for kids and the elderly. He’s involved with multiple student groups on campus, including two centered around diversity and inclusion. He's got a wide smile and a wider heart, which has earned him respect within the walls of the athletic department.
“I just like to help people who are struggling,” Fenner said. “I think I’ve shown some leadership qualities and I think that would be good for this movement.”
Which is why Fenner was chosen as one of three student-athletes to represent Nebraska on the Big Ten’s new Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition. Fenner is joined by volleyball middle blocker Kayla Caffey and softball player Courtney Wallace. All three athletes are black.
Also on the coalition are basketball coaches Fred Hoiberg and Amy Williams, wrestling coach Mark Manning, Chancellor Ronnie Green, administrators John Johnson and Pat Logsdon, diversity and inclusion director DaWon Baker and former baseball player Shawn Buchanan, who is on the Big Ten advisory commission.
Formed by Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, the coalition will “seek tangible ways to actively and constructively combat racism and hate around the world.”
The three athletes were hand-picked by the athletic department, Fenner said. Caffey, who transferred to Nebraska from Missouri, thinks John Cook nominated her because of her education background.
“I just feel like part of this is educating people,” said Caffey, an elementary education major from Chicago. “I can’t reiterate this enough: a huge piece to this puzzle is spreading awareness and educating others and hope they pass it on and educate more people, because I feel like systemic oppression stems from hate and reactions that come from pure ignorance. People just don’t know.”
The coalition has not met yet, so neither Caffey nor Fenner know exactly what meetings will entail or what the specific agenda will be. One of the first platforms, though, is to encourage student-athletes to get registered to vote for the upcoming elections in November.
“I think there’s a lot of the population of black students that, if we voted, we can make a huge impact since we’re not registered to vote, and it’s not on our radar,” Caffey said. “It’s not to pressure anyone to vote for a specific party, just to educate them and make sure they’re registered.”
Both Fenner and Caffey say they’ve experienced racial discrimination first-hand, and continue to deal with it. Just on the drive to Lincoln to move in, Caffey said, she had to think twice about which gas stations to stop at and constantly has to wonder if she’s in a safe situation. Last year, at an event at the Lied Center, Fenner wrote and performed a poem about racism.
After the death of George Floyd, Fenner, who is from Colorado Springs, posted a graphic on his Twitter account that was based off that poem. In it, he notes that he helped raise $2,353 for The Bail Project, which helps combat mass incarceration.
“How many deaths, how much blood, needs to be shed before we realize change needs to be made?” the statement read. “I’ve been using my voice both physically and on social media to participate in peaceful protests and show my support for the movement and the ongoing fight for justice and equality for all.”
The graphic is one of the first of its kind. Fenner said a member inside the athletic department reached out to him and asked to design something to post in the wake of the protests around the country.
For years, student-athletes across the country mostly shied away from expressing political views. That’s changing.
“As a whole, as far as our athletic department goes, I think (Nebraska) is doing a really good job to try and educate people and make it a more diverse place,” Fenner said.
It’s small changes like that — like a nicely designed statement rather than a tweet or something quickly written on a notes app — the two are hoping to continue with the coalition. To bring a systematic difference to college athletics.
“What I want to see is just make (Nebraska) a safe place for everyone regardless of where you come from," Fenner said. "Doesn't matter what race, what religion, what your sexual orientation is, just that everyone is able to thrive and love where we are.”
Anthony Smith speaks at the Juneteenth Festival in Omaha on Friday night. "You being here now is proof that as long as you move intelligently, with love, wisdom and respect, we can fix anything that is wrong in this country," he told the crowd.
Reginald Pinkney Jr. takes a video on his phone during the Juneteenth festival in Omaha on Friday. Omahans gathered to mark the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas learned of their freedom more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Hours before hundreds stopped by a venue just south of downtown Omaha for free food and live music Friday, Preston Love Jr. spoke at prayer gathering to mark Juneteenth.
1 of 25
The Juneteenth festival south of downtown Omaha attracted hundreds of people Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
DJ Madix performs at the Juneteenth festival in Omaha on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jadyn Heckenlively performs with Hurt Locker Entertainment at the Juneteenth festival on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A home across the street from the Juneteenth festival hangs a sign for James Scurlock.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Daric Heard of Bellevue, one of the organizers of the Juneteenth festival in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Anthony Smith speaks at the Juneteenth Festival in Omaha on Friday night. "You being here now is proof that as long as you move intelligently, with love, wisdom and respect, we can fix anything that is wrong in this country," he told the crowd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People gather at the Juneteenth festival on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Leina Newburn, 18 months, watches performances at the Juneteenth festival, a community cookout and live music event, in Omaha on Friday. The festival “got a really big response,” an organizer said.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jon Jerry Hernandez of Omaha at the Juneteenth festival.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jadyn Heckenlively performs with Hurt Locker Entertainment at the Juneteenth festival Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People gather for the Juneteenth festival Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Reginald Pinkney Jr. takes a video on his phone during the Juneteenth festival in Omaha on Friday. Omahans gathered to mark the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas learned of their freedom more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People attend the Juneteenth festival in Omaha on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
John Davis of Omaha grills burgers at the Juneteenth festival.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Philip Brown performs as JbreedTheRebel at the Juneteenth festival.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hurt Locker Entertainment performs at the Juneteenth festival.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Anthony Smith speaks to guests at the Juneteenth festival.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People gather for the Juneteenth festival on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
John Davis of Omaha grills burgers at the Juneteenth festival.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Reginald Pinkney Jr. as Atilli, left, and Jadyn Heckenlively, both of Omaha, perform with at the Juneteenth festival Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A group sings “Lean on Me” during a Juneteenth prayer gathering at the Salvation Army on Pratt Street on Friday. Preston Love Jr. spoke at the event.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A group prays during a Juneteenth prayer gathering on Friday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dan Goodwin Jr. sings during a Juneteenth prayer gathering on Friday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Preston Love Jr. speaks at a Juneteenth prayer gathering on Friday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
D. Kevin Williams sings the Black National Anthem during the prayer gathering.
Sept. 5: Purdue
Sept. 12: Central Michigan
Sept. 19: South Dakota State
Sept. 26: Cincinnati
Oct. 3: at Northwestern
Oct. 10: Illinois
Oct. 24: at Rutgers
Oct. 31: at Ohio State
Nov. 7: Penn State
Nov. 14: at Iowa
Nov. 21: at Wisconsin
Nov. 27: Minnesota
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.