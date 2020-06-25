Athletes

Softball's Courtney Wallace, volleyball's Kayla Caffey and track's Sadio Fenner are the three Husker athletes representing the university on the Big Ten's Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.

 NEBRASKA ATHLETICS, MISSOURI ATHLETICS

Sadio Fenner wasn’t sure exactly why he was chosen. At least not at first.

But lay out the Nebraska distance runner’s resumé, and it makes sense.

Fenner, a junior, fills his sliver of free time as a student-athlete with service work for kids and the elderly. He’s involved with multiple student groups on campus, including two centered around diversity and inclusion. He's got a wide smile and a wider heart, which has earned him respect within the walls of the athletic department.

“I just like to help people who are struggling,” Fenner said. “I think I’ve shown some leadership qualities and I think that would be good for this movement.”

Which is why Fenner was chosen as one of three student-athletes to represent Nebraska on the Big Ten’s new Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition. Fenner is joined by volleyball middle blocker Kayla Caffey and softball player Courtney Wallace. All three athletes are black.

Also on the coalition are basketball coaches Fred Hoiberg and Amy Williams, wrestling coach Mark Manning, Chancellor Ronnie Green, administrators John Johnson and Pat Logsdon, diversity and inclusion director DaWon Baker and former baseball player Shawn Buchanan, who is on the Big Ten advisory commission.

Formed by Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, the coalition will “seek tangible ways to actively and constructively combat racism and hate around the world.”

The three athletes were hand-picked by the athletic department, Fenner said. Caffey, who transferred to Nebraska from Missouri, thinks John Cook nominated her because of her education background.

“I just feel like part of this is educating people,” said Caffey, an elementary education major from Chicago. “I can’t reiterate this enough: a huge piece to this puzzle is spreading awareness and educating others and hope they pass it on and educate more people, because I feel like systemic oppression stems from hate and reactions that come from pure ignorance. People just don’t know.”

The coalition has not met yet, so neither Caffey nor Fenner know exactly what meetings will entail or what the specific agenda will be. One of the first platforms, though, is to encourage student-athletes to get registered to vote for the upcoming elections in November.

“I think there’s a lot of the population of black students that, if we voted, we can make a huge impact since we’re not registered to vote, and it’s not on our radar,” Caffey said. “It’s not to pressure anyone to vote for a specific party, just to educate them and make sure they’re registered.”

Both Fenner and Caffey say they’ve experienced racial discrimination first-hand, and continue to deal with it. Just on the drive to Lincoln to move in, Caffey said, she had to think twice about which gas stations to stop at and constantly has to wonder if she’s in a safe situation. Last year, at an event at the Lied Center, Fenner wrote and performed a poem about racism.

After the death of George Floyd, Fenner, who is from Colorado Springs, posted a graphic on his Twitter account that was based off that poem. In it, he notes that he helped raise $2,353 for The Bail Project, which helps combat mass incarceration.

“How many deaths, how much blood, needs to be shed before we realize change needs to be made?” the statement read. “I’ve been using my voice both physically and on social media to participate in peaceful protests and show my support for the movement and the ongoing fight for justice and equality for all.”

The graphic is one of the first of its kind. Fenner said a member inside the athletic department reached out to him and asked to design something to post in the wake of the protests around the country.

For years, student-athletes across the country mostly shied away from expressing political views. That’s changing.

“As a whole, as far as our athletic department goes, I think (Nebraska) is doing a really good job to try and educate people and make it a more diverse place,” Fenner said.

It’s small changes like that — like a nicely designed statement rather than a tweet or something quickly written on a notes app — the two are hoping to continue with the coalition. To bring a systematic difference to college athletics.

“What I want to see is just make (Nebraska) a safe place for everyone regardless of where you come from," Fenner said. "Doesn't matter what race, what religion, what your sexual orientation is, just that everyone is able to thrive and love where we are.”

Photos: Juneteenth observances in Omaha

Hours before hundreds stopped by a venue just south of downtown Omaha for free food and live music Friday, Preston Love Jr. spoke at prayer gathering to mark Juneteenth.

1 of 25

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email