...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. DRIZZLE WILL TURN TO A MIX
OF FREEZING DRIZZLE OR LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET. SOME
LIGHT SNOW IS POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF
ONE TENTH TO ONE QUARTER OF AN INCH. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF A
TRACE TO LESS THAN ONE INCH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. SOME POWER OUTAGES
ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Two Nebraska student-athletes, Mohamed Barry and Givon Washington, were named among the 10 national semifinalists for the Arthur Ashe Jr. Male Athlete of the Year Award.
The Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar program recognizes outstanding minority young men and women who have distinguished themselves in their academic and athletic pursuits.
All-Big Ten honorable mention Barry led Husker football with 89 tackles in 2019, becoming the first Husker to lead Nebraska in tackles in back-to-back seasons since All-Americans Ndamukong Suh (2008 & 2009) and Lavonte David (2010 & 2011). Off the football field, Barry was a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.
Washington, a sprinter for the track team, helped the Husker men win the 4x400-meter relay at the Mark Colligan Memorial during the 2020 indoor season. He is a three-time member of the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team and a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.
Other semifinalists include: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia (football); Aaron Boyd, Virginia Tech (swimming and diving); Talha Farooq, George Mason (wrestling); Uriel Garcia, Houston-Victoria (soccer); Jordan Holly, Murray State (baseball); Rayden Murata, Pacific (tennis); Dontelius Ross, Jackson State (basketball) and Matthias Schmid, Louisville (golf).
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana 89, NU 64
