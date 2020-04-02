Barry

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Two Nebraska student-athletes, Mohamed Barry and Givon Washington, were named among the 10 national semifinalists for the Arthur Ashe Jr. Male Athlete of the Year Award.

The Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar program recognizes outstanding minority young men and women who have distinguished themselves in their academic and athletic pursuits.

All-Big Ten honorable mention Barry led Husker football with 89 tackles in 2019, becoming the first Husker to lead Nebraska in tackles in back-to-back seasons since All-Americans Ndamukong Suh (2008 & 2009) and Lavonte David (2010 & 2011). Off the football field, Barry was a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Washington, a sprinter for the track team, helped the Husker men win the 4x400-meter relay at the Mark Colligan Memorial during the 2020 indoor season. He is a three-time member of the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team and a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

Other semifinalists include: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia (football); Aaron Boyd, Virginia Tech (swimming and diving); Talha Farooq, George Mason (wrestling); Uriel Garcia, Houston-Victoria (soccer); Jordan Holly, Murray State (baseball); Rayden Murata, Pacific (tennis); Dontelius Ross, Jackson State (basketball) and Matthias Schmid, Louisville (golf).

