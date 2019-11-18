It’s no secret that Husker fans travel well.

We saw it in action earlier this season when they tried gobbling up more than their allotment of tickets to see Nebraska take on Colorado in Boulder.

And it looks like Husker fans are also willing to travel across the pond. They’re booking in advance — a little less than two years out — to see Nebraska play Illinois in Ireland.

So far nearly 2,000 travel packages have been sold for the game in August 2021, said Joe Wunderlick, vice president of marketing at Anthony Travel, which is selling the tickets and packages.

Of those, the majority have gone to Husker fans.

“We were hopeful they would come, and I think they’ve exceeded our expectations,” Wunderlick said. “Nebraska fans were ready to put their money down and travel, which was very good to see.”

Aviva Stadium, in Dublin, can hold 48,000 fans for American football.

The game is organized by Irish American Events Limited, and Anthony Travel is the official travel partner for the game.

Purchasing a travel or hospitality package is the only way to secure a game ticket until February 2021. After that, tickets to the game can be purchased from the university or on Ticketmaster, Wunderlick said.

Here’s what you need to know about booking your trip:

How long is the trip?

Trips last either three, six or eight nights.

How many cities are included?

Packages include a trip to Dublin only, or two- and three-city tours. All of the trips include a stay in Dublin, where the game will be played. The multicity stops include Donegal, Kerry, Edinburgh, Belfast and Galway.

How much do packages cost and what do they include?

Price ranges from $1,875 per person to $4,855 per person. Travel packages include a game ticket, a hotel stay and excursions to see popular sites in the cities. It does not include flights.

Can’t decide on a package?

Fans can put down a $250 deposit to secure a ticket and can choose a travel package later.

How do I book?

Find packages at huskers2ireland.com.

